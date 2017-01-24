Your browser is out-of-date.

10 modern terraces and decks to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
Fancy some year round fun and fresh air? Then a modern terrace filled with elegance and relaxation is the perfect choice for your home! Our professionals have put together 10 amazing and desirable terrace ideas to inspire your garden revamp, with elegance, sophistication and comfort in mind. Your renovation possibilities has never been this attractive, let’s take a look!

1. A fire pit

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Patios Wood Amber/Gold
An outdoor fireplace could be the height of entertainment during the chilly winter, especially when family and friends come over for those fun-filled bonding sessions.

2. A touch of nature

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
Opt for some traditional and natural materials and incorporate that rustic, rural or Mediterranean inspired decor to the outdoor area.

3. Simple and small

Casa 4 Puntos / Club de Golf BR, MAZ Arquitectos MAZ Arquitectos Patios
Just because the garden is small, doesn’t mean you are restricted by what you can do with the terrace, you might have to get your deck the right size, but everything else should fit in perfectly.

4. A bit daring

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Patios
Don’t shy away from the elegance of eclectic style, perhaps a quirky colour combination or funky, modern lounger is the best choice to enjoy the panoramic view.

5. Key elements

CASA PAROTA, LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO Patios Ceramic Grey
When planning your outdoor zone, carefully consider dimensions, colour and style and ensure that there aren’t too many extra ornaments and accessories to take up space.

6. Fun and functional

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Patios
A vibrant colour scheme is a great idea for a modern terrace, opt for some neutral colour furniture and eye-catching accent wall and complete this quirky space in no time.

7. Pretty plants

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
Sensational blooms and flowers add that sweet and country-loving environment of charm to any terrace, innovative planters can be painted to suit any décor or colour scheme, but there’s no denying the effect of gorgeous greenery on the body, mind and soul.

8. The brilliance of white

casa Jalapa, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
White is that neutral colour which can be used in every corner of décor and can enhance a boring terrace too.

9. Fantastic fusion

Residencia privada Contadero, Windlock - soluciones sustentables Windlock - soluciones sustentables Patios
There’s something about a terrace with a rustic and modern contrast that makes it so chic and elegant. Colours and material choice are an easy to implement decor tip.

10. Organised and tidy

homify Patios
Our final modern terrace takes us to an organised and perfectly tidy rooftop, where cleanliness is key. After you see these 19 gardens, you'll want to renovate yours

8 cheap materials that will transform your home!
Do you have a favourite modern terrace?

