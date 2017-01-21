This growing family added space to their home instead of moving (and saved loads of money!)

When space becomes scarce, it is up to clever thinking to see if you can conjure up a little more. But for these homeowners in Kensington who were expecting a little addition to their family, time was of the essence.

So, what were they to do? First up, they contacted the professionals at Totus to take control of the situation, which was to design a low-lying extension at the rear of their house in order to gain more space and open up the internal setting. A shared kitchen and dining area would be the main feature of this reworked space.

Let's see the end results…