The Ideal Family Starter Home

From the innovative home builders, Fingerhaus GMBH, we are presented with an interesting project today on homify 360. This company specialises in creating prefabricated, single-family homes suited to any budget. The idea of prefab homes might awake some apprehension in lovers of architecture and design but, although Fingerhaus has several models of certain houses, they specify each project to the owner's particular needs and tastes. The result? Modern, versatile homes to suit each person's needs.
Here on homify we are taking a look at one of these projects, the Wellness Starter House. This house is designed to provide modern living and promote wellness, which makes it look like the perfect first home for any family. Join us for a tour!
Seeing this house from the outside, it is reminiscent of old-fashioned country cottages. Of course the use of modern materials and strong geometry gives the structure a contemporary edge, but the hint of nostalgia for olden days remain.
The interplay between the beige of the exterior wall and the dark of the roof shingles and feature finishes creates a pleasing contrast to behold. What is also evident in this façade is the leaning towards minimalism—a hallmark of modern architecture and design. This is supplemented by the minimal wood-shaving beds and tiny shrubs which serve as a front garden to the home. This first impression centres on a pleasing simplicity which will be engaged throughout the house's design.
Walking around to the other side of the house, we find a spacious back yard area. A large pool is surrounded by an extensive white sand court. This allows for a great recreational area on which to do manifold activities or just lounge pool-side and bathe in the sun. This feature takes up the majority of the back yard space, but is not superfluous, as it all is functional.
The exterior of the house from this side has a ting of industrialism to it, with the black, slatted exterior blinds on the windows and bold, steel doors. This is undoubtedly characteristic of modernism. Simple plants on the back porch provide a pleasant contrast to the industrial look, though.
When we take the front entrance of the house, we are greeted by a clean-cut, geometric atrium which unfolds into the other spaces of the home. The sparse, perimeter lighting diffuses the light across this area, but there is also an imaginative and alternative chandelier hanging down the centre of the area to attract immediate attention.
The focus of the chandelier also leads the onlooker's eyes up the stairway. Multi-toned wooden treads turn into an alternative winder staircase, which makes optimal use of the space to make the area feel bigger. The metal banisters do no follow the classic winder staircase curve though, which produces an edgy, alternative feeling to the design and certainly must be simpler to construct and install.
When we get to the kitchen area, there is no compromising the elegant, modern and minimal style which weaves through the entire house. We find entirely white walls and ceiling, with large, squared and neutral-coloured floor tiles. The perfect backdrop as blank canvas for creating innovative meals.
The appliances are streamlined into the design of the room, which assures a seamless integration of all kitchen items, and inevitably the optimal use of available space. The kitchen island is simple and sleek, allowing for easy storage and cleaning.
When thinking about a prefabricated home, luxury is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind. The Wellness Starter House will take you by surprise, though, since there seems to be no lack in comfort and style. Here in the dining room of the house we can see this effect at is fullest. The wood laminate floors and the colour-clocking of the walls create a contemporary basic atmosphere which is very trendy in current designs. The dining room has ample space and the accompanying chairs are in a unique and modern style. Best of all is another chandelier that adds that sense of opulence.
In the back we can just see a lounge in the open plan of the living area of the house. It is spacious with panoramic windows, as well as a home entertainment system. Everything you might need in this seemingly modest house.
As the last stop of the tour inside the Wellness house, we find a surprisingly spacious bathroom. It is equipped with all the necessary amenities with much room left to move around in. The lighting scheme employs diffuse LED lights recessed in the ceiling, in order to ensure that the entire space is fully lighted.
The transparent perimeters of the shower adds another dimensions of space to the showering experiences, and the mosaic tiling of the shower is an exciting contrast to the large, uniform tiles of the rest of the floor. The basin is mounted on a cabinet compiled of dark wood, metallic trim, and a stone top. The different characteristics of each of these materials make for an interesting combination that forms a focal point in the room.
When we get back outside through the rear exit of the house, we enter upon a wooden deck patio. From this vantage point we can look out upon the expansive back yard area. Not only do we see the large swimming pool and sandpit surrounding it, but also a small courtyard in front and at lawn at the back of it. There are many large trees at the back of this lawn, increasing the sense of space in the environment and enhancing the aesthetic of the property.
Convenient outdoor furniture are situated on the patio with an easy view of the vegetation in the courtyard, the pool and the limitless trees. Living in this pinnacle of modernity is not without environmental comforts!