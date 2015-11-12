The Ideal Family Starter Home

From the innovative home builders, Fingerhaus GMBH, we are presented with an interesting project today on homify 360. This company specialises in creating prefabricated, single-family homes suited to any budget. The idea of prefab homes might awake some apprehension in lovers of architecture and design but, although Fingerhaus has several models of certain houses, they specify each project to the owner's particular needs and tastes. The result? Modern, versatile homes to suit each person's needs.

Here on homify we are taking a look at one of these projects, the Wellness Starter House. This house is designed to provide modern living and promote wellness, which makes it look like the perfect first home for any family. Join us for a tour!