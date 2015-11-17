Welcome to Villa Hollywood

Today we take a tour to Germany, where the ever popular Hollywood Hills is a home away from home to many well-known stars, actors and celebrities. This magnificent home matches the neighbourhood perfectly and is also known as Villa Hollywood, with all the modern elements available at hand, making this fabulous home a pleasure to visit and enjoy.

The exceptional 720sqm plot has taken comfortable living to the next level, with the addition of features such as a luxurious spa, which allows for rejuvenation and tranquillity in this home nestled into the hillside. With unparalleled views and modern fittings and fixtures, this contemporary home is more than just a residence, it is a lifestyle choice.

You can view more beautiful homes from Lee+Mir Architects, here.