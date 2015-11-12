Home renovations: what deserves to stay

Digging up and removing the floor of a house is disruptive, tedious and fairly traumatic. It means stripping the house of a foundation and attempting to start right from the bottom. What's more is that many older types of floors can be incredibly beautiful when revived with a bit of tender love and care.

There are many reasons why home renovators dig up their floors including unevenness, coldness or the fact that they look awful and don't fit into the modern, trendy decor styles that we see in homes today. However, there are ways to fix these issues without removing the flooring.

When it comes to cold floors, in South Africa this is often not too much of an issue due to the moderate climate. However, in colder areas such as the Drakensberg and Gauteng, the easy solution is underfloor heating. Too expensive? Cover your floors with trendy, fluffy rugs during the cold winter months to warm the room.

If the floor is not to your taste, there are ways that you can modernize them. If the floors are old-school wood, white wash them to lighten them and make them more trendy. The other option is to carpet the floors, covering them with something soft and stylish.

If your floor is uneven, speak to your architect about possible options if you want to keep the old floor. He or she will be able to provide some easy solutions.