15 smart and beautiful ideas with wooden furniture

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Who doesn't like wood used as the main material in the interior of their home, featuring in structural elements and furniture? We could take a vote and are sure we will be able to count on the fingers of one hand the people who prefer another type of material. Most would certainly bet on wood as the favourite. We are already aware of the advantages and characteristics attributed to wood and of the immense success with which these benefits can be applied in decoraitng. 

For this reason, we have decided to focus today's article on formidable examples of how wood is beautifully incorporated inside the home.This list is not only a feast for the eyes, but also serves to inspire you to call on local carpenters and artisans to recreate these lovely elements in your own home.  Let's see the 15 pieces of furniture that perfectly encapsulates the wonder of wood!

1. Bunk beds for all

This type of furniture is very famous in homes with children. It is very common to see them in the rooms of the youngest in the brood, but is also used by adults. It is very functional because in the space of one bed, you get to fit two. Of course it also has its disadvantages, but it's certainly a model that is here to stay. 

2. Functional pantry

The versatility of wood is such that you can create a mobile larder in its entirety using only this material. This includes the structure, shelves, drawers and doors. This cabinet was thought out in detail and it is clear, because there is even space for the microwave. 

3. Canopy bed

The perfect choice for the most romantic bedrooms is a bed with a canopy. Now just imagine how the atmosphere of your room will be more intimate when using wood as main material. 

4. Unique wall decorations

When you decide to decorate a room with wood, you may call a carpenter for a unique and very original solution. Add a little strategic lighting, and you've found yourself a beautiful and unique ensemble. 

5. Much-used shelves

In a nursery, you need planty of storage space and mobile units. Here, we admire the kind of light and functional furniture that is so easy to construct.

6. Even more shelves

If you need more storage space but your area is limited, narrow shelves that do not exceed 20 cm in width are quite useful and also very hardy. This is a great choice to be fixed to the wall because they are not heavy and give a modern air. 

7. Recycling furniture

Have you noticed the creative coffee table in this image? The inspiration came from an old door that was upcycled and the solution is fantastic.

8. Garden furniture

Imagine your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews playing in a garden with a wooden house like in the image, which is not only fantastic but is also safe. Looks like loads of fun!

9. Maximising stairs

One of the most common uses of wood is to create storage areas, because wood can be manipulated so as to achieve perfection even in the most complicated sites, including low stairs or skew ceiling areas.

10. Garden features

If there is a place in the house where the presence of the wood and a garden is not only accepted, but also demanded, it is the balcony. 

11. Secret doors

We could not fail to mention the use of wood in door frames and the wonderful effect it has on creating divisions and softening spaces. 

12. Functional headboard

In this room timber is once again functionally employed in the headboard. Plus, it also looks great!

13. Home office

A mobile unit that accommodates everything you need to study or work from home is everyone's dream. If this structure is completely wooden, it will have increased resistance as well. 

14. Solid wood bed

If you commission a wooden bedframe like the one in the image, there is no doubt that your satisfaction will be guaranteed, as it has everything you need: beauty, utility and durability.

15. Alcove in wood

Although this type of space is not designed as one of the main areas in a house, all the spaces that allow rest and relaxation should be an important part in the design of your home.

Here, between the doors of a cabinet, we see the creation of a lounge where you can sit to read a good book or just be used as a zone before leaving the house in a lobby. 

Wood is a clear winner when it comes to home decoration. If you're on a tight budget though, rather take a look at home decorating ideas that won't cost you a cent!

