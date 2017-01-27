15 smart and beautiful ideas with wooden furniture

Who doesn't like wood used as the main material in the interior of their home, featuring in structural elements and furniture? We could take a vote and are sure we will be able to count on the fingers of one hand the people who prefer another type of material. Most would certainly bet on wood as the favourite. We are already aware of the advantages and characteristics attributed to wood and of the immense success with which these benefits can be applied in decoraitng.

For this reason, we have decided to focus today's article on formidable examples of how wood is beautifully incorporated inside the home.This list is not only a feast for the eyes, but also serves to inspire you to call on local carpenters and artisans to recreate these lovely elements in your own home. Let's see the 15 pieces of furniture that perfectly encapsulates the wonder of wood!