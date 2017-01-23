7 touches for your bathroom (to make it look professionally designed)

The bathroom is of the most important rooms of the house. This is true when we think in terms of functionality, but also when it comes to the final design of a house. This space contributes a great deal to the overall look of a home, and everyone wants a comfortable experience when they visit this particular room. Whether it's to impress our guests of simply to create a bathroom that is tailored to our own style, it is important to plan the design of the space.
Elegant bathrooms are not only reserved for wealthy and large homes. Anyone can get a fantastic design at lower costs and different, less difficult methods of implementation. With the right design and techniques, you'll get a bathroom design that guarantees you an environment of well-being. There's nothing like returning home after a long, hard day at work and indulging in a warm bath that's in a relaxing and serene environment.
In this spirit, we have put together a list of a few techniques or touches you can add to your bathroom to make it looks like it was designed by a professional. Your guests will never know you worked on a tight budget!
To create an appropriate atmosphere for you to unwind and relax in the bathtub, you'll need an effective arrangement of all the components in the space. This means you will have to carefully consider the materials and lighting you use.
This attractive bathtub is in an environment of wood—we see it in the floor, ceiling and walls in a wonderful organisation next to the tub. In addition, soft lighting from the ceiling and overall lighting distribution create a gentle atmosphere to complement the natural element of wood and the indoor plants
The presence of plants helps to relieve stress and increases the body's ability to feel comfortable and relaxed. With a very basic budget, you can decorate your bathroom with plants to create a comfortable, refreshing and aesthetically pleasing environment.
Think of including plants that need little attention and contribute to purifying the air, such Rubber Plants, Bamboo, English Ivy, Peace Lilies, Bonsai and Spider Plants. Not only do these lovely specimens produce a great deal of oxygen, but they will beautify your bathroom space tenfold!
The use of natural materials will bring the design of a bathroom closer to nature itself. This does not have to be an expensive or difficult task. Simplicity, in fact, is the best way to achieve this with some subtle natural pieces to carry the message. ln this image, we can see that in spite of making use of simple touches on a moderate big budget, the bathroom looks fresh and light, as if it were part of a forest.
Shelves are excellent features in decorating bathrooms, and can be very cost-effective when implemented right. Every bathroom needs storage space, there are no two ways about it. If you turn this storag functionality into something with aesthetic appeal as well, then you'll hit two targets with one shot.
The elegant and simple touches used to decorate your bathroom does not require an expensive budget. With a bit of elegant upcycling, you can easily make your bathroom look like one from a 5-star island retreat.
Just look around for old and redundant furniture and give it a new coat of paint. The shabby-chic look remains popular, and is super easy to achieve.
A large window in the bathroom is a coveted privilege, and if you have this feature, you must go out of your way to fully exploit it. You can start by positioning your bathtub so you can enjoy the view whilst soaking in the tub. This is, of course, if you have a free-standing feature.
Adding curtains is an artistic touch that can ensure elegance, but at the same time is very important to ensure privacy inside the bathroom. Here we can see the use of a sheer fabric, like chiffon, which looks romantic and breezy whilst still fulfilling its purpose.
You can transform your bathroom into a romantic place by the use of strategic lighting. Innovative lighting does not have to break the bank but can make a huge difference to the design of your bathroom.
In addition, the use of indirect lighting provides good distribution of light throughout the bathroom, allowing it to reflect off of the mirror and other shiny surfaces, instead of drowning the whole room in too much light.
So, are you ready to transform you bathroom into a professionally designed place on a small budget? We sure think it's possible. If you need some inspiration, take a look at these 5 radical bathroom transformations.