9 tricks to make life with a small bathroom easier

Apartamento Rua Pirapetinga - Piratininga Arquitetos + JPG.ARQ
Loading admin actions …

A small bathroom may be a problem for many homeowners, but a tiny space can have a fantastic amount of style too. In the homify feature today, our bathroom designers have considered all the décor possibilities, showcasing the 9 best tips and tricks to overcome that tight situation.

With a little imagination and creativity, you can create a luxurious bathroom that is the epitome of style, elegance and comfort. Interested? Well, continue reading this feature for ideas to get your petite bathroom looking perfectly placed.

1. Shower cabin

A sophisticated grey shower is simple, stylish and attractive. Allowing the bathroom and shower area to remain tasteful and trendy in décor.

2. Mirrors

A décor trick used in any part of the home can be quickly introduced into the bathroom too. Enhance your space with some magical mirrors and double your illumination.

3. All-white

Light colours are a great way to accentuate a spacious atmosphere in any corner of the home and when paired with brilliant lighting, your small bathroom won’t seem so tiny anymore.

4. Shelving

Keep your clutter out of the way with some shelving and create a practical décor solution for a diminutive space. It’s easy to implement and affordable.

5. Some colour

Opt for some modern fixtures and fittings as well as a vibrant accent colour to add some eclectic features to a small bathroom and keep your space neat, tidy and playful. A yellow shower curtain is an interesting decor choice.

6. Accessories

Accessories are an awesome way to make small spaces seem more relaxing and comfortable. A fantastic floral arrangement can create a fresh and friendly spa-like space.

7. Hidden storage

Be creative and add some gorgeous cupboards to hide your goods in a modern manner and keep your bathroom clutter-free and simple.

8. Use the walls

The walls of a small bathroom shouldn’t be forgotten as possible storage either. Create a built-in shelf or niche and store your fragrances and towels, but consider the best lighting for your space while you’re at it.

9. Small corners

Your corners can be utilised too, especially in the shower. Choose a simple shower shelf and you will have more than enough space for your shampoo, soap and bathroom essentials. Have a look at this feature for ideas: Renovate a small bathroom: a project to copy

Which bathroom idea will you include?

