A spacious prefab house built with R1.2 million

A fast-growing family really has only one option: to invest in more space. After all, who wants to be squeezed tightly into tiny rooms while tripping over kiddie toys and waiting forever for the bathroom to become available? No, thank you!
Of course, there are costs involved when it comes to acquiring a brand new house, but it doesn't have to be as expensive as you may think. Prefabricated homes are a low-cost yet stylish solution that are ideal for modern family life, and the property we're visiting today is a great example of what can be obtained for a limited budget.
Let’s take a closer look at this delightful life (and space) saver…
From this angle we can clearly see how the terrace turns into a rear courtyard, paved with gravel and a lawn area that makes up an ideal playing-space for children.
But beauty has also been factored in; lovely flower beds decorate the terrace on both sides. And look how part of the terrace is sheltered from the weather so the owners can enjoy it on any occasion, regardless of the weather.
Although it may look quite grand from this angle, this home is just a tad over 130 m²! However, like we promised, it doesn’t provide a cramped interior, for inhabitants here can expect three generously proportioned bedrooms, a central kitchen, living area and a main bathroom.
Set back from the road, the professionals have ensured that the property gets both peace and quiet (a very rare combination in today’s overcrowded times). What really impresses us from this angle is the textured woodwork that adorns the façade while adding some warm hues into the neutral colour palette.
In modern designs, a terrace and glazed walls go hand-in-hand on a more regular basis. Homeowners want the pleasure of a full garden view when inside, yet also easy access to the home when outdoors.
This charming family home treats us to a stunning patio area complete with timber cladding, high-quality bi-fold doors and a slightly raised deck that’s perfect for exterior activities like braaing, dining, entertaining, or just catching up on some fresh air and sunshine.
What makes this such a fascinating build lies in the fact that this fully-equipped family home was built entirely off-site. Prefabricated modules were built individually on a factory floor before being transported to this location. These modules are attached easily and quickly, meaning a timeframe which far exceeds regular construction.
So how about the interior layout of this prefab gem? If we were to enter the home, we would find ourselves in the entrance hall and, after passing through another door, in the staircase hall and corridor.
To the right, behind the garage, there are three bedrooms (20, 13 and 13 m² respectively) as well as a bathroom (at 9.5 m²). To the left, a huge living room of 32 m² and a reasonably sized kitchen of 12 m² are located. The house also has a separate pantry, boiler room and a guest toilet with shower.
The top floor presents one space area of 68 m², which is used as a modern loft.
Prefab houses are fast becoming a sought-after option (even here in South Africa) for quick and cost-effective housing. And, like today’s example has proven, they should not be associated with structures that are dingy, fragile or don’t flaunt any beauty at all.
