A spacious prefab house built with R1.2 million

A fast-growing family really has only one option: to invest in more space. After all, who wants to be squeezed tightly into tiny rooms while tripping over kiddie toys and waiting forever for the bathroom to become available? No, thank you!

Of course, there are costs involved when it comes to acquiring a brand new house, but it doesn't have to be as expensive as you may think. Prefabricated homes are a low-cost yet stylish solution that are ideal for modern family life, and the property we're visiting today is a great example of what can be obtained for a limited budget.

Let’s take a closer look at this delightful life (and space) saver…