The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Boulevard, Chigwell, Boscolo Boscolo Modern living room
Decorating your home can be a dream come true for some, while others feel stifled by the idea of being creative with décor, colours, open spaces and styles. But, in this homify feature, we consider 42 of the best tips to enhance and spruce up that outdated décor.

So whether you need help with getting organised, staying organised or just tidying up your home, the homify professionals included these amazing hints and tips to get you started. The feature became so extensive that we decided to complete it over two parts. Interested? Well, continue reading andbe brave with your own home and décor.

1. Talc it

Reclaimed Pine floorboards The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company

Reclaimed Pine floorboards

The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company

Reach for the talc before you re-stain those floorboards, sprinkle it on squeaky boards and you'll have no more squeaks. 

2. Don't wash brushes too often

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Paint brushes don’t need to be washed after every coat, wrap them tightly in a plastic bag instead and be ready to use when you need them.

3. Thread tease

Quantock Linen Fermoie LLP
Fermoie LLP

Quantock Linen

Fermoie LLP
Fermoie LLP
Fermoie LLP

Making some new curtains? Ensure that the cutting part is easier by pulling a horizontal thread in the material for a straighter edge.

4. Baby oil

Shabby Chic Antique Oak Kitchen Dresser The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Shabby Chic Antique Oak Kitchen Dresser

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

While you’re reaching for that talc, you might as well grab the baby oil too. This will help you remove any excess paint form your skin.

5. Fragranced

Vanilla Large Scented Candle (Case 4) The Covent Garden Candle Company
The Covent Garden Candle Company

Vanilla Large Scented Candle (Case 4)

The Covent Garden Candle Company
The Covent Garden Candle Company
The Covent Garden Candle Company

You may think that this is unnecessary, but add a few drops of vanilla essence to your paint to make the fumes will be far more bearable.

6. Thread the needle

Wooden sewing box The OK Corral
The OK Corral

Wooden sewing box

The OK Corral
The OK Corral
The OK Corral

Give your thread a quick spritz with some hairspray and it will be a lot easier to glide the needle through.

7. Paint spills

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Soften spilled paint with some linseed oil, then gently scrape it off. Easy!

8. Sticky situation

Boulevard, Chigwell, Boscolo
Boscolo

Boulevard, Chigwell

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Use double-sided tape to keep your rugs in place and you won’t do any permanent damage to the rug or floor. How is this for living room style?

9. Reach for the kettle

fitcut curve, IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO

fitcut curve

IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO

Cutting delicate fabric will be a lot easier if you dip the scissor blades in hot water for a few seconds before making the cut.

10. The dental floss

Stool LANGLEY e15
e15

Stool LANGLEY

e15
e15
e15

So you're looking at changing up those bathroom taps for something fancier but find you have a drip to take care of, tie some dental floss around the faucet and plug the sink. 

11. Drips and drabs

MIRADA
MIRADA

MIRADA
MIRADA
MIRADA

Place your paint cans on paper plates or old chipped ceramic plates and there will be less to clean up once you’re done.

12. Brew it

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Get scuffs and scratches out of dark wood items with some strong coffee to wipe it down.

13. Polished up

Reeded Key Hole Escutcheon Cover UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Reeded Key Hole Escutcheon Cover

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Clear nail polish is an easy way to ensure that those screws never come lose again.

14. Tee off

The Moment[Series], Studio IGI
Studio IGI

Studio IGI
Studio IGI
Studio IGI

Use those old golf tees to press perfect holes in the woodwork and paint over them for a seamless coating.

15. Towel rail

Hand Woven Towels, Rural Retro
Rural Retro

Hand Woven Towels

Rural Retro
Rural Retro
Rural Retro

Grab any leftover plumbing sundries and create a pretty towel rail. Cheap copper pipe and vintage style fittings look super!

16. Simple hooks

RECLAIMED FRENCH OAK KEY HOLDER WITH SOLID BRASS KEY FOBS, Jam Furniture
Jam Furniture

RECLAIMED FRENCH OAK KEY HOLDER WITH SOLID BRASS KEY FOBS

Jam Furniture
Jam Furniture
Jam Furniture

You will never look for your keys again with a simple key hook in the hallway.

17. Flexible

Copper Intuerilight
Intuerilight

Copper

Intuerilight
Intuerilight
Intuerilight

Use your copper wire leftovers and add a flexible stylish lamp to any corner of your home. How chic!

18. Decorate with music

Kilner Drinking Jar Glasses Set Of 4 Clear 540ml NuCasa
NuCasa

Kilner Drinking Jar Glasses Set Of 4 Clear 540ml

NuCasa
NuCasa
NuCasa

It could be tricky to enjoy some loud music whilst decorating, use jars or glasses as an amplifier for your phone instead.

19. Less waste

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Prevent paint wastage by drilling holes around the lip of the tin, allowing excess paint to drain back in.

20. Repair not replace

Garden Tools, Objects of Use
Objects of Use

Garden Tools

Objects of Use
Objects of Use
Objects of Use

While decorating, you may notice certain tools need new handles. Rather than throwing them out and buying new ones, repair them as part of your own DIY project.

21. Creative element

Veranda Oven Glove- Mint homify
homify

Veranda Oven Glove- Mint

homify
homify
homify

If you have an old oven glove hanging around, don't throw it away, it can easily become a handy tool belt! Simply thread onto a belt, and cut holes in the tip so the tools can poke through. Have a look at these: 9 ingenious kitchen tricks to save you a lot of money

Which tips are you going to consider for your home?

