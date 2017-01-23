The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

Decorating your home can be a dream come true for some, while others feel stifled by the idea of being creative with décor, colours, open spaces and styles. But, in this homify feature, we consider 42 of the best tips to enhance and spruce up that outdated décor.
So whether you need help with getting organised, staying organised or just tidying up your home, the homify professionals included these amazing hints and tips to get you started. The feature became so extensive that we decided to complete it over two parts. Interested? Well, continue reading andbe brave with your own home and décor.
Reach for the talc before you re-stain those floorboards, sprinkle it on squeaky boards and you'll have no more squeaks.
Paint brushes don’t need to be washed after every coat, wrap them tightly in a plastic bag instead and be ready to use when you need them.
Making some new curtains? Ensure that the cutting part is easier by pulling a horizontal thread in the material for a straighter edge.
While you’re reaching for that talc, you might as well grab the baby oil too. This will help you remove any excess paint form your skin.
You may think that this is unnecessary, but add a few drops of vanilla essence to your paint to make the fumes will be far more bearable.
Give your thread a quick spritz with some hairspray and it will be a lot easier to glide the needle through.
Soften spilled paint with some linseed oil, then gently scrape it off. Easy!
Use double-sided tape to keep your rugs in place and you won’t do any permanent damage to the rug or floor. How is this for living room style?
Cutting delicate fabric will be a lot easier if you dip the scissor blades in hot water for a few seconds before making the cut.
So you're looking at changing up those bathroom taps for something fancier but find you have a drip to take care of, tie some dental floss around the faucet and plug the sink.
Place your paint cans on paper plates or old chipped ceramic plates and there will be less to clean up once you’re done.
Get scuffs and scratches out of dark wood items with some strong coffee to wipe it down.
Clear nail polish is an easy way to ensure that those screws never come lose again.
Use those old golf tees to press perfect holes in the woodwork and paint over them for a seamless coating.
Grab any leftover plumbing sundries and create a pretty towel rail. Cheap copper pipe and vintage style fittings look super!
You will never look for your keys again with a simple key hook in the hallway.
Use your copper wire leftovers and add a flexible stylish lamp to any corner of your home. How chic!
It could be tricky to enjoy some loud music whilst decorating, use jars or glasses as an amplifier for your phone instead.
Prevent paint wastage by drilling holes around the lip of the tin, allowing excess paint to drain back in.
While decorating, you may notice certain tools need new handles. Rather than throwing them out and buying new ones, repair them as part of your own DIY project.
If you have an old oven glove hanging around, don't throw it away, it can easily become a handy tool belt! Simply thread onto a belt, and cut holes in the tip so the tools can poke through. Have a look at these: 9 ingenious kitchen tricks to save you a lot of money