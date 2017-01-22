9 simple ideas to decorate the outside of your home

First impressions are vital, whether it be your personality or that of your home. In this homify feature, we look at 9 simple yet easy to incorporate ideas that will make your house seem warm and welcoming from at first glance. An aesthetically appealing and classic home that is eye-catching from street view awaits you today, with help from the professionals at homify of course! Interested? Well, continue reading and be amazed by the tips and tricks for a more elegant exterior.