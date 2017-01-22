Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 simple ideas to decorate the outside of your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios
Loading admin actions …

First impressions are vital, whether it be your personality or that of your home. In this homify feature, we look at 9 simple yet easy to incorporate ideas that will make your house seem warm and welcoming from at first glance. An aesthetically appealing and classic home that is eye-catching from street view awaits you today, with help from the professionals at homify of course! Interested? Well, continue reading and be amazed by the tips and tricks for a more elegant exterior.

1. Front door

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doors Doors
Domporte

Domporte
Domporte
Domporte

The front door is the first step to a more attractive house. So if yours is lacking some charm and character, it may be time for an upgrade.

2. Something bold

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

A bit of drama and class can go a long way to making your home more elegant and attractive and a bold colour could be just the striking effect you’ve been thinking about.

3. Landscaping

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

Maintain your garden regularly to ensure that it looks neat, tidy and comfortable.

4. Chic and inviting

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pretty pot plants and stunning aesthetics make this modern home a charming sight, don’t you think?

5. Gorgeous garden

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

A flower garden is an awesome way to enhance your gardening skills and spruce up the outside of your home. Consider a flowerbed with some colourful blooms for that cheery atmosphere.

6. For relaxing

Wohnungen Bauträger 3D-Visualisierung, winhard 3D winhard 3D Flat roof
winhard 3D

winhard 3D
winhard 3D
winhard 3D

Are you in need of a relaxing zone to simply admire the sunshine and fresh air? Then accommodate one in your garden, add some comfy furniture and pillows to complete the look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Island style

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

A hammock is easy to assemble and the epitome of relaxation and outdoor comfort, while being a sophisticated décor element too.

8. A dash of colour

Outdoor illuminated doorframe Applelec Modern windows & doors
Applelec

Outdoor illuminated doorframe

Applelec
Applelec
Applelec

Choose a vibrant colour to decorate your door and your guests will know which house is yours, especially if you have a quirky persona to boot.

9. Keep it tidy

堺市の住宅 / 縁側のある家, 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ Modern windows & doors
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

一級建築士事務所アールタイプ
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

We’ve reached the end of this feature, but we have to make special mention of the ideal exterior décor that is decluttered and organised. Have a look at these 21 ideas to renovate your home with very little effort

The dream family home - and it's a modular!
Which of these decor hints are your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks