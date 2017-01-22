Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful headboards that are easy to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A pretty bedroom is the perfect way to feel relaxed and comforted, especially after a gruelling day at work. In this homify feature, we look at 15 fantastic headboards that will create a calming and serene atmosphere in your home. From the simplest and most neutral colours to the luxurious and dramatic, there is a headboard that will enhance tranquillity and peace of mind in your sleeping quarters, but how about something a bit more artistic and attractive? Well, this article has included all aspects of fascinating bedroom décor so let’s take a look for some inspiration.

1. Screen story

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

For a quick and easy headboard, a wooden screen is an excellent alternative. A Roman blind makes a top choice in affordability and style.

2. Lovely leather

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bedroom
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

The warmth of a leather headboard in a neutral tone is chic and elegant, especially when paired with stylish illumination and flowy fabrics. 

3. Horizontal idea

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

The headrest should allow for a comfortable night's rest and a wider option that takes up the entire wall creates a more spacious looking bedroom.

4. Eclectic

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

The professionals that came up with this wooden headboard design definitely had an eclectic idea in mind.

5. Interesting

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov Artur Akopov Scandinavian style bedroom
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

Choose a vibrant shade of fabric against a darker accent wall and your bedroom will be a stunning contrast in style.

6. Shabby chic

Modern chalet, Бражинская Бражинская Scandinavian style bedroom
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

If you appreciate the more nostalgic elements, then this shabby chic light blue headboard with its floral motif decor is a sensational choice.

7. Simple Asian

Zig Zag bed room キリコ設計事務所 Scandinavian style bedroom
キリコ設計事務所

Zig Zag bed room

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

A light enhancing colour scheme, wooden features and simple minimalist headboard makes this bedroom the epitome of Zen.

8. A cheery atmosphere

kleine Musterwohnung, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Scandinavian style bedroom
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

The decor of this bedroom is jovial, while the multi-colored iron tube bed is durable and old fashioned.

9. Pleasant

Дизайн квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Mebius Group Mebius Group Scandinavian style bedroom
Mebius Group

Mebius Group
Mebius Group
Mebius Group

It’s a bedroom for those who adore romantic and classic décor, and the headboard is just so adorable too.

10. With LED's

Mieszkanie Wilanów, Devangari Design Devangari Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Devangari Design

Devangari Design
Devangari Design
Devangari Design

Incorporating illumination into the area around your headboard is another important decor style, the LED's placed around this headboard enhance the lighting, while acting as a reading light too.

11. Pallet

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

Pallets are very versatile and can be made into anything from headboards to furniture. This one has been sanded and painted for a special effect.

12. Lattice work

ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

This is another example of how a screen can be used as a headboard. Opt for an intricate Indian lattice decoration that is painted in a bright colour for a brilliant effect.

13. Solid wood

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style bedroom
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

If rustic speaks to you, then a solid wooden headboard is a strong choice that will enhance that cosy atmosphere too.

14. Industrial

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

Living in an apartment with an industrial style? No problem! Use the materials and exposed décor look to your advantage and create an interesting environment.

15. Striking

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Our final wooden headboard has been upholstered in striking red tapestry for that vintage inspired decor. If you would like to get an idea of bedroom decor and your possible faux pas, then have a look at: 9 bedroom decor mistakes to avoid

Which of these headboards are your favourite?

