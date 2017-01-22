15 beautiful headboards that are easy to copy

A pretty bedroom is the perfect way to feel relaxed and comforted, especially after a gruelling day at work. In this homify feature, we look at 15 fantastic headboards that will create a calming and serene atmosphere in your home. From the simplest and most neutral colours to the luxurious and dramatic, there is a headboard that will enhance tranquillity and peace of mind in your sleeping quarters, but how about something a bit more artistic and attractive? Well, this article has included all aspects of fascinating bedroom décor so let’s take a look for some inspiration.