The timeless house perfect for a small family

homify 360° is your daily fix of stylish and ultra fantastic architectural creations, in a multitude of settings worldwide. Today’s highlight comes to us from Berlin, decked out in the lovely classic style while flaunting light and airy hues on both the in- and outsides.

And because of its serene colour palette, you can expect a calm and relaxing ambience that goes hand in hand with beautifully illuminated spaces (in terms of both artificial- and natural lighting).

But that’s not all, for part of this house’s winning recipe is the perfectly crafted garden which surrounds it, as well as all the comfy and stylish amenities that just about any family could wish for.