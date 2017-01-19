The modern house that this family turned into a home

Today on homify 360° we set foot inside (figuratively speaking, at least) a most splendid creation that seems to have a little bit of everything on its checklist: space, modern style, natural materials, lots of light, eye-catching textures and a firm dedication to both beauty and comfort when it comes to the furniture.
Located in Poland, this family home (yes, it’s big enough for quite a few residents) treats its lucky inhabitants to a picturesque landscape as well – that is, in addition to the expertly maintained garden and lawn which surrounds the house.
Some people just have all the luck… Let’s take a look!
We kick this tour off at the back of the house – after viewing this splendid garden, do you really have to wonder why? And just see how the extensive view of the stretched-out landscape in the background adds to this picture-perfect scene.
But back to the house – timber panels in a warm caramel tone adorn a select part of the exterior façade, ensuring a bit of contrast in terms of both colour and texture. The rest of the house manages to flaunt a splendid vision of neutral hues, hard lines and cutting-edge surfaces, yet does so in a gracious manner which makes it seem like quite the family-friendly home.
This garden and lawn just seems to go on and on, adding a very rural-like ambience to the location. What a wonderful play space this would make for children!
The timber panels we saw at the back makes a return here at the front, decking out the garage, front door and right side of the house. A corner window is also noted here, giving us a slight glimpse into the interiors.
But before we venture inside…
… let’s take a few steps back to see what the front gate looks like. Did you really expect it to look quite this… fantastic? We certainly didn’t!
Too many security/privacy gates opt for a straight opaque look, leaving not much to the imagination. However, we have definitely fallen in love with this fanciful gate which manages to seem both sturdy and enchanting.
It would seem the surprises aren’t over just yet, because, to be quite honest, we expected a super modern interior space. What we get, instead, are interior designs of the eclectic style – mixing classic sofas with contemporary staircases, yet also adding in a few materials and looks that remind us of the industrial style. Quite striking!
Want to achieve the expert touch with your interiors?
This dining space is truly magnificent, not only because it offers such a beautiful garden view, but because it adds in a comfy sofa seater on the one side – a perfect addition for little ones. This is a house designed for a family lifestyle, after all!
Notice how the crisp-white chairs mimic the ceiling, while the timber table echoes the wooden floor. And the patterned place mats and grey floor rug? Well, they’re just there for aesthetic purposes.
Splendid! Outside, located on the backyard veranda, we can see a sleek and shiny braai, as well as an exterior dining spot that’s beautifully shaded underneath a pergola-like overhang. So this house does want us to enjoy some al fresco socialising while the kids spend their energy in that larger-than-life yard.
All in all, the perfect home to raise a young family – if you plan to do it in a most modern and stylish space.
