The modern house that this family turned into a home

Today on homify 360° we set foot inside (figuratively speaking, at least) a most splendid creation that seems to have a little bit of everything on its checklist: space, modern style, natural materials, lots of light, eye-catching textures and a firm dedication to both beauty and comfort when it comes to the furniture.

Located in Poland, this family home (yes, it’s big enough for quite a few residents) treats its lucky inhabitants to a picturesque landscape as well – that is, in addition to the expertly maintained garden and lawn which surrounds the house.

Some people just have all the luck… Let’s take a look!