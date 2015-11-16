A Modern Family Palace in the Suburbs

This outstanding, seemingly rustic, home is so much more than meets the eye. The space is perfectly planned from exterior to interior, from design to décor, and detail to detail, throughout every corner of this fabulous home.

It is certainly not easy to merge old fashion quality and timeless style with a sleek and modern edge, but the team at Meyer Cortez Architecture seems to have met the design brief completely. The added materials and textures make this home so much more characterful, charming and altogether gorgeous.

The use of neutral colours to the façade and natural elements, both on the outside and inside, allow this home to look appealing and elegant and would make a perfect addition to any neighbourhood! Let's take a look around…