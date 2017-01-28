After seeing these 17 living rooms you will want to change yours… right away!

When we want to relax and rest in a place that is not the bedroom, the living room is the next obvious option. It's where we can meet our loved ones and spend time with friends and visitors. It's also where we can relax with a good book or with our favourite movie. The living room is a refuge for every moment or occasion!

This is why the living room should be one of the places in the house that is most comfortable and most stylish.

What's more is that the living room is one of the first rooms in the house that visitors experience so it should envelope people in its warmth and cosiness. It should also impress!

This is why today at homify, we have put together 17 living rooms that will inspire you to renew your living area immediately!

Buckle up and let's take a look!