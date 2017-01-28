After seeing these 17 living rooms you will want to change yours… right away!

When we want to relax and rest in a place that is not the bedroom, the living room is the next obvious option. It's where we can meet our loved ones and spend time with friends and visitors. It's also where we can relax with a good book or with our favourite movie. The living room is a refuge for every moment or occasion!
This is why the living room should be one of the places in the house that is most comfortable and most stylish.
What's more is that the living room is one of the first rooms in the house that visitors experience so it should envelope people in its warmth and cosiness. It should also impress!
This is why today at homify, we have put together 17 living rooms that will inspire you to renew your living area immediately!
Buckle up and let's take a look!
The grey, black and purple tones bring an essence of mystery to this living room, designed by professionals GLR Architects. These tones are very noble when it comes to decor and design and look great in the living room!
If you like to embody your fun and creative side in all parts of the house, then this style is for you. It is simple and practical with varied colours, abstract art and funky designs, making it full of life and eclectic.
This living room is modern and edgy, with some carefully chosen accessories that bring a classic and luxurious touch to the space.
We love the bright details chosen as well as the niches in the wall, which feature plants. This gives the space a natural touch.
The sobriety and warmth that emanates in this space is achieved due to the neutral and earthy tones as well as the classic lines. This is all down to the furniture chosen, which is comfortable and inviting. This space is one that is bound to be filled with moments of happiness.
The most modern combination in the whole colour palette is black and white. Here we can see just how striking and beautiful these colours are when they work together.
The designers have gone for simple details, ensuring that the room looks elegant and sleek.
A few details here and there can be just what your room needs to look amazing, as we can see in this image. The cushions and accessories bring colours of the sea to the neutral room.
With its pastel-coloured tones and beautiful ambiance, this living room looks like it comes out of a fairytale. It features classic shapes and a very natural and refreshing look and feel. The traditional fireplace and the curtains give it a cozy and romantic feel.
If your home features beautiful surrounds then all you need to do is install a glass wall and let nature do the job of decorating. This is the best form of design that exists!
The lively combination of colours in this living room has been carefully chosen, filling this room with energy and fun. The artwork is especially unique, working in harmony with the eye-catching cushions and the simple, modern wooden coffee table.
Simply fabulous!
To give greater warmth and an air of intimacy to the room, opt for bright yet earthy tones. Besides looking elegant, it will add a rustic and natural essence to the environment that won't go unnoticed.
If you enjoy nature, why not add a piece of it to your living room?
Here we can see how landscape artwork creates a very beautiful and refreshing look and feel while the tree in the corner is simply stunning. The safari print rug and patterned cushions are the cherry on top.
To bring a bohemian look and feel to your living room, opt for colours that inspire serenity. You can also put positive messages on the wall or photographs of people that inspire you.
This is a very contemporary look and feel!
Who said that adding a rustic air to your home could not be imposing and powerful?
This spacious living room features stone details, a wooden ceiling and dark, earthy tones. This combines country style with the elegance of the city.
A living room that combines a tropical theme with feminine colours? You can create a wonderful balance between two trends like these designers have done!
Wood, wood and more wood!
In this living room, we can see how it features a beautiful farmhouse ambiance. The vibrant colours and details create a beautiful and warm environment.
The varied and vibrant colours in this living room awaken its style and design, bringing in an avant-garde and contemporary look and feel. This is complemented by the modern fireplace and trendy lamps as well as the natural light that flows through the windows, doors and skylights.
The class and style in this room overflow! The trends are all perfectly balanced, allowing luxury and beauty to work in harmony with technology and sophistication.
The lighting adds that final modern touch!
