After seeing these 17 living rooms you will want to change yours… right away!

Leigh Leigh
Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
When we want to relax and rest in a place that is not the bedroom, the living room is the next obvious option. It's where we can meet our loved ones and spend time with friends and visitors. It's also where we can relax with a good book or with our favourite movie. The living room is a refuge for every moment or occasion! 

This is why the living room should be one of the places in the house that is most comfortable and most stylish.

What's more is that the living room is one of the first rooms in the house that visitors experience so it should envelope people in its warmth and cosiness. It should also impress!

This is why today at homify, we have put together 17 living rooms that will inspire you to renew your living area immediately!

Buckle up and let's take a look!

1. Elegant and mysterious

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

The grey, black and purple tones bring an essence of mystery to this living room, designed by professionals GLR Architects. These tones are very noble when it comes to decor and design and look great in the living room!

2. Fun and juvenile

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Living room
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

If you like to embody your fun and creative side in all parts of the house, then this style is for you. It is simple and practical with varied colours, abstract art and funky designs, making it full of life and eclectic.

3. With classic elements

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern living room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

This living room is modern and edgy, with some carefully chosen accessories that bring a classic and luxurious touch to the space.

We love the bright details chosen as well as the niches in the wall, which feature plants. This gives the space a natural touch.

4. A familiar air

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Living room
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

The sobriety and warmth that emanates in this space is achieved due to the neutral and earthy tones as well as the classic lines. This is all down to the furniture chosen, which is comfortable and inviting. This space is one that is bound to be filled with moments of happiness.

5. Black and white

Departamento Doig, Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Modern living room
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

The most modern combination in the whole colour palette is black and white. Here we can see just how striking and beautiful these colours are when they work together.

The designers have gone for simple details, ensuring that the room looks elegant and sleek.

6. Sea colours

Ejemplos de decoración, DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA Modern living room
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

A few details here and there can be just what your room needs to look amazing, as we can see in this image. The cushions and accessories bring colours of the sea to the neutral room.

7. A dollhouse

Итальянский квартал, Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Living room Turquoise
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

With its pastel-coloured tones and beautiful ambiance, this living room looks like it comes out of a fairytale. It features classic shapes and a very natural and refreshing look and feel. The traditional fireplace and the curtains give it a cozy and romantic feel.

8. At one with nature

Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas Artek sas Modern living room Glass Green
Artek sas

Artek sas
Artek sas
Artek sas

If your home features beautiful surrounds then all you need to do is install a glass wall and let nature do the job of decorating. This is the best form of design that exists!

9. Full of energy

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The lively combination of colours in this living room has been carefully chosen, filling this room with energy and fun. The artwork is especially unique, working in harmony with the eye-catching cushions and the simple, modern wooden coffee table.

Simply fabulous!

10. Warm tones

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Living room
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

To give greater warmth and an air of intimacy to the room, opt for bright yet earthy tones. Besides looking elegant, it will add a rustic and natural essence to the environment that won't go unnoticed.

11. Jungle fever

Интерьер квартиры с намеком на фэн-шуй, Студия интерьера "SENSE" Студия интерьера 'SENSE' Living room
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>

Студия интерьера "SENSE"
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>
Студия интерьера "SENSE"

If you enjoy nature, why not add a piece of it to your living room?

Here we can see how landscape artwork creates a very beautiful and refreshing look and feel while the tree in the corner is simply stunning. The safari print rug and patterned cushions are the cherry on top.

12. Powerful messages

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

To bring a bohemian look and feel to your living room, opt for colours that inspire serenity. You can also put positive messages on the wall or photographs of people that inspire you. 

This is a very contemporary look and feel!

13. Majestic with a rustic essence

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Who said that adding a rustic air to your home could not be imposing and powerful?

This spacious living room features stone details, a wooden ceiling and dark, earthy tones. This combines country style with the elegance of the city.

14. Your tropical side

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

A living room that combines a tropical theme with feminine colours? You can create a wonderful balance between two trends like these designers have done!

15. The freshness of the design

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Wood, wood and more wood!

In this living room, we can see how it features a beautiful farmhouse ambiance. The vibrant colours and details create a beautiful and warm environment.

16. Radical and contemporary

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The varied and vibrant colours in this living room awaken its style and design, bringing in an avant-garde and contemporary look and feel. This is complemented by the modern fireplace and trendy lamps as well as the natural light that flows through the windows, doors and skylights.

17. Classy

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The class and style in this room overflow! The trends are all perfectly balanced, allowing luxury and beauty to work in harmony with technology and sophistication. 

The lighting adds that final modern touch!

Also have a look at these 6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room.

Are you going to change your living room?

