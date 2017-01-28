9 wonderful ideas for modern kitchens

The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the homes. It deserves all of our attention when it comes to design and decor. You need to think about furnishings and colours, allowing your kitchen to work in harmony with the design and decor of the rest of your home.

If you think about how much time you spend in the kitchen, it's a space that should be comfortable, functional, convenient and of course, aesthetically pleasing. When it comes to food preparation, dining or cleaning, your kitchen experience should be bright and refreshing.

Your kitchen should also be a modern and contemporary space, with the latest equipment and accessories. Yet, it should still ooze elegance and simplicity.

This is why, today at homify, we have put together 9 ideas for modern kitchens for inspiration. Let's take a look!