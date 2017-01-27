Your browser is out-of-date.

36 photos of kitchens you should see before renewing yours

Leigh Leigh
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
When you decide to upgrade the kitchen, it can always be a little bit difficult to combine the style of our choice with the budget that we have available.

To get a little bit more inspiration from some top professionals from around the world, we have put together this article that takes us through 37 modern, savvy and elegant kitchens. This will give us a good starting point as we see just how many options exist!

You truly can get creative with a kitchen design, opting for wood or choosing a large, central kitchen island. You can go for more striking features or more rustic features. It's truly up to you!

Have a look through these 37 incredible examples and dream about your new kitchen!

`1. Classic kitchen with polished granite and wood

`1. Classic kitchen with polished granite and wood

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Ideal for large families

2. Simplicity is the best investment

2. Simplicity is the best investment

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This kitchen is a wonderful example of a compromise between quality and price. It is discreet yet elegant as well as robust, making it perfect for the average family.

3. A modern kitchen with polyurethane is ideal for innovative solutions

3. A modern kitchen with polyurethane is ideal for innovative solutions

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

4. The contrast between the white, red and black is very striking

4. The contrast between the white, red and black is very striking

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The U-shape also creates quite an impact, which can be great for those who enjoy contemporary style. This is also a very practical kitchen, easy for a quick breakfast. It is the ideal cooking area for a young couple.

5. Classic kitchen with a contemporary feel

5. Classic kitchen with a contemporary feel

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

6. This kitchen is a combination of styles

6. This kitchen is a combination of styles

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The elegant mosaics work in harmony with the sophisticated tones and colours, making this kitchen perfect for a young family looking for convenience as well as beautiful aesthetics.

7. Plenty of natural light

7. Plenty of natural light

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

8. Several variations on the theme of mosaics makes for an elegant and cosy kitchen space

8. Several variations on the theme of mosaics makes for an elegant and cosy kitchen space

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

9. This one is more clear and vibrant

9. This one is more clear and vibrant

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

10. A kitchen with laminate and wooden furniture is simply perfect

10. A kitchen with laminate and wooden furniture is simply perfect

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

11. Practical but at the same time full of charm

11. Practical but at the same time full of charm

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This kitchen is characterized by a stylish mix of traditional and modern materials. It is ideal for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen and is looking for a functional yet trendy solution.

12. A large space with dark wood is ideal for a large family kitchen

12. A large space with dark wood is ideal for a large family kitchen

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Don't you love the abundance of storage space?

13. A modern and refined kitchen for those looking for quality solutions

13. A modern and refined kitchen for those looking for quality solutions

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

14. Wood, granite and steel

14. Wood, granite and steel

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

These precious materials create a refined, elegant and contemporary design.

15. The traditional kitchen for those who love a country style

15. The traditional kitchen for those who love a country style

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

16. Characterised by classic and clean lines, this rustic kitchen reminds us of childhood

16. Characterised by classic and clean lines, this rustic kitchen reminds us of childhood

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

17. A sleek kitchen

17. A sleek kitchen

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

18. A firm favourite among the generation of baby boomers

18. A firm favourite among the generation of baby boomers

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Classic wood and granite come together in a wide, open cooking space.

19. A fresh and modern kitchen

19. A fresh and modern kitchen

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

20. A cheerful and lively example ideal for young families

20. A cheerful and lively example ideal for young families

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

21. A simple yet elegant space

21. A simple yet elegant space

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This kitchen is characterised by soft colour contrast and simplicity. The black finishes enhance the splashes of red.

22. A mix of materials

22. A mix of materials

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

23. The solid wooden cabinets are handmade by expert carpenters

23. The solid wooden cabinets are handmade by expert carpenters

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

It works in harmony with the exposed brick walls and is idea for those who want to invest in a durable and sustainable kitchen area.

24. Essential kitchen

24. Essential kitchen

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

25. Characterised by clean lines and simple features

25. Characterised by clean lines and simple features

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

This is perfect for students.

26. There are so many ideas for family kitchens

26. There are so many ideas for family kitchens

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

27. Light and bright colours

27. Light and bright colours

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

28. Darker tones for a dash of warmth

28. Darker tones for a dash of warmth

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

29. Storage is essential

29. Storage is essential

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

30. Light wood makes a lasting impression

30. Light wood makes a lasting impression

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

31. Light wood works well with dark granite

31. Light wood works well with dark granite

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

32. Light wooden floors and darker wooden cabinets create a beautiful end result

32. Light wooden floors and darker wooden cabinets create a beautiful end result

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

33. Add mosaic tiles for the finishing touch

33. Add mosaic tiles for the finishing touch

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

34. A well-equipped kitchen for modern couples

34. A well-equipped kitchen for modern couples

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

35. White always makes for a clean and hygienic space

35. White always makes for a clean and hygienic space

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

36. Convenience is key in a kitchen

36. Convenience is key in a kitchen

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Also look at these 13 things you should not have in your kitchen.

6 tips for colour mistakes to avoid in your home
Which is your favourite kitchen?

