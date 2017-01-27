36 photos of kitchens you should see before renewing yours

When you decide to upgrade the kitchen, it can always be a little bit difficult to combine the style of our choice with the budget that we have available.
To get a little bit more inspiration from some top professionals from around the world, we have put together this article that takes us through 37 modern, savvy and elegant kitchens. This will give us a good starting point as we see just how many options exist!
You truly can get creative with a kitchen design, opting for wood or choosing a large, central kitchen island. You can go for more striking features or more rustic features. It's truly up to you!
Have a look through these 37 incredible examples and dream about your new kitchen!
Ideal for large families
This kitchen is a wonderful example of a compromise between quality and price. It is discreet yet elegant as well as robust, making it perfect for the average family.
The U-shape also creates quite an impact, which can be great for those who enjoy contemporary style. This is also a very practical kitchen, easy for a quick breakfast. It is the ideal cooking area for a young couple.
The elegant mosaics work in harmony with the sophisticated tones and colours, making this kitchen perfect for a young family looking for convenience as well as beautiful aesthetics.
This kitchen is characterized by a stylish mix of traditional and modern materials. It is ideal for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen and is looking for a functional yet trendy solution.
Don't you love the abundance of storage space?
These precious materials create a refined, elegant and contemporary design.
Classic wood and granite come together in a wide, open cooking space.
This kitchen is characterised by soft colour contrast and simplicity. The black finishes enhance the splashes of red.
It works in harmony with the exposed brick walls and is idea for those who want to invest in a durable and sustainable kitchen area.
This is perfect for students.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
Also look at these 13 things you should not have in your kitchen.