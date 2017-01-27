36 photos of kitchens you should see before renewing yours

When you decide to upgrade the kitchen, it can always be a little bit difficult to combine the style of our choice with the budget that we have available.

To get a little bit more inspiration from some top professionals from around the world, we have put together this article that takes us through 37 modern, savvy and elegant kitchens. This will give us a good starting point as we see just how many options exist!

You truly can get creative with a kitchen design, opting for wood or choosing a large, central kitchen island. You can go for more striking features or more rustic features. It's truly up to you!

Have a look through these 37 incredible examples and dream about your new kitchen!