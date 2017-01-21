32 small yet modern bathrooms to copy

The bathroom is one of the most intimate rooms in the home, but that doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t look neat, tidy and elegant. There’s nothing more comforting after a long day at work than a sensational bathroom with all the luxurious and sophisticated amenities for your enjoyment.
However, bathrooms in old houses are often outdated, ugly and filled with patterned tiles and over the top colour schemes. In this feature, our bathroom designers have put together 32 amazing ideas that are sure to get add a fresh atmosphere and style to your interior. Neutral colours, excellent illumination and a practical layout are essential to getting the most out of your home and you’ll see how with these inspirational tips and tricks.
Cement tiles have become a gorgeous industrial inspired décor for a bathroom full of personality.
A comfortable bath tub and spacious shower make the environment unique and functional.
Wood and white are a pretty phenomenal combination.
A mirror along the skylight, how brilliant!
The walls and furniture are a fantastic contrast.
Fresh and clean, light blue walls and white fixtures.
Take advantage of the length with a large shower.
Include some space-saving shelves.
Another example of white and wood furnishings.
Opt for some neutral walls.
Double sink with a difference, think masculine and feminine.
Hexagonal tiles behind the toilet.
A gorgeous glass shower.
It’s daring and different and definitely not white.
Minimalist bath tub.
Tempered glass bathroom cubicle.
The comfort of Mediterranean charm.
The dark hue of the cabinet and counter creates an elegant effect.
Floor level shower.
Terrific wall texture.
LED light behind the mirrors and central wall.
A large central mirror.
Wonderful warm tones.
Wall texture and teak wood shower.
A glass panel that turns the tub into a shower.
A classic touch.
Vintage inspired with cement tiles.
Ethnicity and artwork.
Extensive wood features.
Eclectic basin shape.
Rustic and attractive bath tub and shower.