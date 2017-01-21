Your browser is out-of-date.

32 small yet modern bathrooms to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Modern bathroom
The bathroom is one of the most intimate rooms in the home, but that doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t look neat, tidy and elegant. There’s nothing more comforting after a long day at work than a sensational bathroom with all the luxurious and sophisticated amenities for your enjoyment.

However, bathrooms in old houses are often outdated, ugly and filled with patterned tiles and over the top colour schemes. In this feature, our bathroom designers have put together 32 amazing ideas that are sure to get add a fresh atmosphere and style to your interior. Neutral colours, excellent illumination and a practical layout are essential to getting the most out of your home and you’ll see how with these inspirational tips and tricks.

1. Small and simple

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Cement tiles have become a gorgeous industrial inspired décor for a bathroom full of personality.

2. Chic and white

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

A comfortable bath tub and spacious shower make the environment unique and functional.

3. White and timber, a classic look

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

Wood and white are a pretty phenomenal combination.

4. We love the tile pattern and the slanting roof

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style bathroom
Plastudio

A mirror along the skylight, how brilliant!

5. Keeping it simple but modern

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathrooms
Ossigeno Architettura

The walls and furniture are a fantastic contrast.

6. Choose blue for a relaxing feel

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern bathroom
architetto roberta castelli

Fresh and clean, light blue walls and white fixtures.

7. Another example of blue as a good choice

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

Take advantage of the length with a large shower.

8. Chic, Japanese style minimalism

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto

Include some space-saving shelves.

9. Beautiful, Scandinavian style

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimal style Bathroom
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Another example of white and wood furnishings.

10. This bathroom makes use of all the space it's got

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimal style Bathroom
Formaementis

Opt for some neutral walls.

11. Gorgeous, classic stone

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto

Double sink with a difference, think masculine and feminine.

12. Geometric fun for a stylish but playful look

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern bathroom
Laura Canonico Architetto

Hexagonal tiles behind the toilet.

13. Completely in touch with nature

Una residenza privata nel campanile dell'antica cattedrale di Santa Colomba., Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Modern bathroom
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti

A gorgeous glass shower.

14. Black keeps it chic

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
enzoferrara architetti

It’s daring and different and definitely not white.

15. Freestanding bath tubs are always a winner

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Minimalist bath tub.

16. Big, open and flowing—beautiful

Interior design - White Loft - Treviso Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Minimal style Bathroom
IMAGO DESIGN

Tempered glass bathroom cubicle.

17. It's all about aquamarine

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathrooms
Ossigeno Architettura

The comfort of Mediterranean charm.

18. A hotel look

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Modern bathroom Pottery Beige
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

The dark hue of the cabinet and counter creates an elegant effect.

19. Total chic with a touch of childlike spirit on the window

Open space in collina, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO Modern bathroom
QUADRASTUDIO

Floor level shower.

20. The stone wall is a beauty

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Terrific wall texture.

21. Double sinks always has a classy feel

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

LED light behind the mirrors and central wall.

22. Choosing a single colour for accents, like green, creates a feeling of unity

Trastevere House, Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Minimal style Bathroom
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design

A large central mirror.

23. Cramped but cute and pretty

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

Wonderful warm tones. 

24. Mixed materials for a lively look

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

Wall texture and teak wood shower.

25. All class

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimal style Bathroom
bdastudio

Glamourous chandelier.

26. A flowing feeling

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO

A glass panel that turns the tub into a shower.

27. A princess' abode

una casa di campagna, archbcstudio archbcstudio Classic style bathroom
archbcstudio

A classic touch.

28. A little bit Parisian

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style bathroom Ceramic Beige
02A Studio

Vintage inspired with cement tiles.

29. With different cultural and stylistic influences, this bathroom is sure to impress

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style bathroom
Fabio Carria

Ethnicity and artwork.

30. Wood and stone creates a true sense of class and breath-ability

TRADIZIONE, PERSONALITA', ECLETTISMO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Modern bathroom
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON

Extensive wood features.

31. Cool and simple—check the storage

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern bathroom
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

Eclectic basin shape.

32. Inside the bathroom of a queen—effortless class

Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Modern bathroom
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Rustic and attractive bath tub and shower. Here are 15 fabulous small bathrooms not to be missed to inspire you!

7 mistakes that can be easily avoided in your home
Which of these bathrooms are your favourite?

