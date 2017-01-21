32 small yet modern bathrooms to copy

The bathroom is one of the most intimate rooms in the home, but that doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t look neat, tidy and elegant. There’s nothing more comforting after a long day at work than a sensational bathroom with all the luxurious and sophisticated amenities for your enjoyment.

However, bathrooms in old houses are often outdated, ugly and filled with patterned tiles and over the top colour schemes. In this feature, our bathroom designers have put together 32 amazing ideas that are sure to get add a fresh atmosphere and style to your interior. Neutral colours, excellent illumination and a practical layout are essential to getting the most out of your home and you’ll see how with these inspirational tips and tricks.