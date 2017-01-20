32 pictures of fascinating pergolas that are suitable for everyone

Let’s face it, modern homes are not as spacious and comfortable as their old-fashioned counterparts. But, in this homify feature we look at 32 stunning pictures aimed at creating a more spacious and elegant contemporary home. There are a few ideas and tips that our professionals added to ensure that you can add that valuable extra space to your petite home, without breaking the bank. A terrace, conservatory or patio area is a perfect way to enjoy the comfort of fresh air, sunshine and greenery throughout the year, while being an awesome home improvement idea for any living space, whether it be the suburbs, country or sophisticated urban living apartment.

Conservatories—This option is warm throughout the year and usually a fantastic glazed structure. The addition won't just be a whole extra room in your home, but has the added benefit of welcoming and inviting natural light! Conservatories are available in a variety of styles and shapes, which can be custom-made to fit your home and garden perfectly, without compromising on the classic chic design of your home.

Covered terraces—By choosing this option, you can also enjoy your additional space throughout the year, but what’s more is that it doubles up as an extra dining area. You can choose to include the luxury of a hot tub, which makes the colder season so much more bearable or even just take in the sights of the picturesque surroundings. A terrace can be decorated with retro and traditional elements in mind, or even modern minimalist features for that contemporary atmosphere. While fantastic lighting, comfortable furniture and personalised touches keep the terrace charismatic and charming too.

Have a look at these 32 amazing terraces and conservatories and start planning your home improvement project, with help from homify!