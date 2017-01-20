Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

32 pictures of fascinating pergolas that are suitable for everyone

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify minimalist conservatory
Loading admin actions …

Let’s face it, modern homes are not as spacious and comfortable as their old-fashioned counterparts. But, in this homify feature we look at 32 stunning pictures aimed at creating a more spacious and elegant contemporary home. There are a few ideas and tips that our professionals added to ensure that you can add that valuable extra space to your petite home, without breaking the bank. A terrace, conservatory or patio area is a perfect way to enjoy the comfort of fresh air, sunshine and greenery throughout the year, while being an awesome home improvement idea for any living space, whether it be the suburbs, country or sophisticated urban living apartment.

Conservatories—This option is warm throughout the year and usually a fantastic glazed structure. The addition won't just be a whole extra room in your home, but has the added benefit of welcoming and inviting natural light! Conservatories are available in a variety of styles and shapes, which can be custom-made to fit your home and garden perfectly, without compromising on the classic chic design of your home.

Covered terraces—By choosing this option, you can also enjoy your additional space throughout the year, but what’s more is that it doubles up as an extra dining area. You can choose to include the luxury of a hot tub, which makes the colder season so much more bearable or even just take in the sights of the picturesque surroundings. A terrace can be decorated with retro and traditional elements in mind, or even modern minimalist features for that contemporary atmosphere. While fantastic lighting, comfortable furniture and personalised touches keep the terrace charismatic and charming too.

Have a look at these 32 amazing terraces and conservatories and start planning your home improvement project, with help from homify!

1. A delightful little sun room

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible Lignea Construcció Sostenible Modern houses
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

2. A bit bigger, but just as beautiful

homify Modern conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Getting in touch with nature

Veranda homify minimalist conservatory
homify

Veranda

homify
homify
homify

4. Bringing the outdoors in

Giardino effimero a Forte dei marmi, Fuoriforma Fuoriforma Modern conservatory
Fuoriforma

Fuoriforma
Fuoriforma
Fuoriforma

5. What a beautiful space to catch the evening light

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

6. An extension can change an entire home

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Patios
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Is this not the perfect place to enjoy a spot of reading?

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Patios
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

8. We love the greenhouse look

Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
STUDIO MORALDI

STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI

9. Big, sliding doors can make any space wonderfully transitional

Folding glass doors homify Modern conservatory
homify

Folding glass doors

homify
homify
homify

10. The lights make this as much a day space as a night space

Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
STUDIO MORALDI

STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI

11. The old cottage look gives this sun room endless charm

homify Classic style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. This extension means the garden is now an outdoor and an indoor space

homify Commercial spaces Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Modern, elegant and striking—creating a great contrast to the green of the garden

Veranda homify minimalist conservatory
homify

Veranda

homify
homify
homify

14. The perfect spot for a spa bath

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. If this isn't a dream dining room, what is?

homify Eclectic style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. The perfect restaurant space

homify Modern conservatory Glass
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. You want a braai? This is the spot to have it!

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

18. Finding a balance between fun and cosy, this is a great spot for a game of pool and a meal

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

19. Garden life and chic style come together

The Conservatory homify Modern conservatory
homify

The Conservatory

homify
homify
homify

20. Who wouldn't feel like a king or queen, walking down these stairs?

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Modern conservatory
sabigarden

sabigarden
sabigarden
sabigarden

21. Another example of a knock-out slanting roof

homify Commercial spaces Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. There is something effortlessly classy about brick and blue paint

Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Pallazzo Veranda

Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda

23. A dream entertaining space

Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Pallazzo Veranda

Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda

24. Separation and unity are both possible here

Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L Patios
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L

CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L

25. Imagine beautiful day sleeps in this spot

Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L minimalist conservatory
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L

CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L

26. Like something out of a Victorian novel, this room is gorgeous

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Your home doesn't need to be 10/10 fancy to have a great outdoor area

VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

28. This huge deck is the perfect place for a dining table

VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

29. Open, bright and full of class

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Patios
KREA Koncept

KREA Koncept
KREA Koncept
KREA Koncept

30. Beach shack meets Scandinavian room

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood White
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

31. A modern take on the garden room

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Patios
EXiT architetti associati

EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

32. The colours of this garden are so beautiful, of course you'll want to see them from the outside

Katlanır Cam Balkon Sistemleri, Ada İnşaat Ada İnşaat Patios
Ada İnşaat

Ada İnşaat
Ada İnşaat
Ada İnşaat

Have a look at these 15 ideas for the entrance to your home.

A spacious prefab house built with R1.2 million
Are inspired by any of these conservatories or terraces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks