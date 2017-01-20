11 pictures of clever ways to store your clothes

Let’s face it, we all hate repacking our cupboards every time they get messy and untidy and we all know that you can never have too much space for your clothing, towels and bed linens. But, in this homify feature, we look at 11 simple yet clever storage solutions to help you with that shortage on space.

The interior designers considered affordable tips and tricks that can easily be included in your modern home. Interested? Well, continue reading to see what can be applied to your home… you may have more space than you thought!