Before and after: the budget-wise patio transformation

If you are luckily enough to have a rooftop terrace, but you would like to make a bit more use of it in a fun and functional way, then this homify feature is perfect for you. Our architects aim to inspire your patio and terrace décor with some simple yet fantastic tips, but before we begin with the elegant and comfortable entertainment area, we need to have a look at the brilliant entrance makeover too. It’s chic, attractive, cosy and inviting and we cannot wait to show you more!
The laminated wooden stairs may have been trendy years ago, but this entrance is in need of a sophisticated style to make it eye-catching again.
Although the façade isn't really terrible, it could do with some modern finishes for a contemporary look. The white door though somewhat classic doesn’t add any fascination or charm to the exterior. But, with some creativity and imagination, this home can be a stylish and stunning structure on the street again.
The owners of this home allowed the team to make the necessary adaptations for a more aesthetically appealing exterior. This image was captured during the revamp process and we cannot wait to see the end result!
The revamp sees a new wooden door replacing the outdated white one, with a sleek and elegant modern finish, the added security gate will ensure that the residents remain safe and comfortable, while the larger stairs simply opens the space up a bit more with a warm and welcoming effect.
If you think this transformation has been sensational, then wait and see what the rooftop looks like!
This terrace was a blank canvas with fantastic potential. The spacious layout allowed for virtually anything, while the transparent roof incorporated a brilliant feature for those summer nights or weekend family fun time.
We end this feature with a final look at the rooftop terrace that has since been completed, the space is now usable and picture perfect with neutral colour stone walls enhancing that outdoor charm, while greenery decorates the space quite elegantly too. Come rain or shine, your terrace will be a cosy outdoor dining area or simply an extra living space. If you need more ideas for your modern home, then A small house full of comfort is a great read!