8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your home

The main house entrance is not often considered when it comes to design and decor. We often overlook them, choosing to rather focus on the living spaces, bedrooms or bathrooms.
Although these areas are often decorated without much care, the entrance is actually the first place that guests will experience and see when they step foot in your house. This is why it's so important that you spend time decorating and designing this area. It should be warm, welcoming and inviting.
When decorating your entrance, you also need to consider the front door.
This is why today at homify, we are going to look at 8 ideas that you can copy for the entrance of your home. Drawn from projects from top professionals from around the world, this is the perfect opportunity to really take advantage, get inspired and recreate your home entrance!
Use your imagination for your entrance, rather than going for classic designs or traditional decor. It's your home after all! It should reflect who you are.
In this example, we come across a funky black chalkboard, which contrasts dramatically with yellow accessories and furniture.
If you prefer a minimalist design in your home then you can create an entrance like this one. This design will be very compatible with the rest of your home decor.
White creates a very clean look and feel, while the strategically placed lights and grey walls make for a warm and inviting look and feel. The mirror is the cherry on top of this gorgeous design!
It's very important that you use colours and tones that work in harmony with one another for the entrance of your home. If you don't match the colours and tones, the look and feel of this space will be very jarring.
As you can see in this design, a stylish and aesthetically-pleasing entrance was creating by opting for light walls and floors. Despite the simple design, the colours work together for a comfortable space.
In this entrance, we can see how functionality and style work in harmony with one another. The storage space allows shoes and accessories to be stored neatly away but it also brings a dynamic and refreshing touch to the space.
The patterned flooring adds to this interesting design. This elegant and modern entrance is sure to evoke curiosity from your guests. They'll be dying to see the living room, dining room and other spaces in the house!
You can decorate the entrance of the home in a simple and functional way, while still creating aesthetic beauty.
Here we can see how a gorgeous storage unit has been installed under the stairs, allowing clothes, shoes and other items to be stored neatly out of sight. This is also a great way to use the wasted space under the stairs so that it isn't bare when you walk through the door.
Have a look at these other inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs.
You can decorate the entrance area elegantly, using lighting to enhance the details and design of the space.
In this image, we can see how light tones are enhanced by the beautiful soft lamps installed throughout. This makes the area look more spacious as well as clean, warm and inviting.
For an entrance, it also creates an atmosphere where you can see where you are going. This is great for evening visits!
Use lavish finishes and high quality furniture to decorate your entrance hall. Think carefully about the flooring that you use for this space, the lampshades or chandeliers and the decor accessories or artwork. Remember this is the part of the house that you really want to pack a punch with.
Tip: A chandelier and a fresh vase of flowers can go a very long way in creating a striking look and feel.
If your home is stylish, why not show it off in the entrance hall?
In this design, we can see how white and black tones have been used to create a striking design with a magnificent result. The white floors and black finishes make for a wonderful entrance. Don't you love the hight ceilings?
The small stool with a red cushion further enriches this beautiful space.
