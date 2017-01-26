8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your home

The main house entrance is not often considered when it comes to design and decor. We often overlook them, choosing to rather focus on the living spaces, bedrooms or bathrooms.

Although these areas are often decorated without much care, the entrance is actually the first place that guests will experience and see when they step foot in your house. This is why it's so important that you spend time decorating and designing this area. It should be warm, welcoming and inviting.

When decorating your entrance, you also need to consider the front door.

This is why today at homify, we are going to look at 8 ideas that you can copy for the entrance of your home. Drawn from projects from top professionals from around the world, this is the perfect opportunity to really take advantage, get inspired and recreate your home entrance!