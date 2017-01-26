7 habits for a clean and tidy house

In modern times, we live incredibly hectic lives. There is simply no time to search for lost items, spend hours cleaning or re-organise spaces for a more functional and efficient house. This is why it's so important that we find ways to keep the house clean and tidy, in a way that is more efficient and takes up much less time.
This is why today at homify we have put together seven habits that you can learn, which will keep your house clean and uncluttered. This will give you more time to spend with your family and friends enjoying your home rather than cleaning it up.
Especially if you have a big family or enjoy entertaining, these tips will be incredibly valuable!
Put an elegant wicker basket in the bathroom or laundry room where dirty clothes can be collected for washing. This will keep your bathroom floor and bedroom clear of any dirty clothes!
As you can see in this design, by professionals Angelina Alekseeva, a wicker basket enhances the warm, earthy and serene design of the bathroom and is functional too!
If every item in your home has a specific place or home where it lives, you'll never end up with a chaotic space. For example, if you put your purse and keys on an allocated table or in an allocated drawer every time you walk through the door, you'll never lose them. You'll also never end up with items scattered all over the house.
Make sure that your entrance features little spaces for things like shoes, coats, hats, keys and handbags so that you can place them away neatly as soon as you walk through the door.
Procrastination is the seed of any failure. When we keep putting off cleaning or tidying up, it all accumulates and we end up with a very messy house. Organise your home today, without delay!
The bathroom needs to be clean, hygienic and tidy at all times. This is why it's important that you pay attention to it everyday.
Wipe down the sink and taps, mop the floor and hang up the tiles. You can also use baby oil to polish the taps so that they sparkle for the rest of the week!
A few tasks like this everyday will keep the room appealing, functional and attractive.
When you wake up, open the windows in the bedroom and allow fresh air and sunlight to flow through. This will cleanse the air in the room and protect the space from bed bugs.
Ventilating the bedroom is incredibly important, even in winter!
Try to get as much light into this space as possible throughout the day too. This makes for a very modern and refreshing design. You could even speak to a designer about installing skylights.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Are you finished with your meal? Then place the dishes in the dishwasher and throw out any leftovers or put them in a sealed container and put them in the fridge.
If you leave dirty plates and food lying around, you'll end up with lots of germs!
Follow a cleaning plan, ensuring that you keep your home clean and tidy. Have daily, bi-weekly and monthly cleaning regimes.
For example:
Daily: Vacuum the floors of the house, ventilate the rooms and put every item in its specific place.
Bi-weekly: Change the bed linen and bath towels.
Weekly: Clean the floors with water and detergent and clean the bathroom.
Monthly: Clean the curtains, remove dust from any surfaces and clean the kitchen cabinets.
