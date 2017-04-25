DIY/Woodworking: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space

DIY, woodworking and home improvement—we love these guides.

Just because your garden is small, doesn't mean that it shouldn't be seen. In fact, quite the contrary! There is more chance of a space feeling expansive when it looks beautiful.

This is exactly what our homify article is about today. We are going to provide you with some gorgeous examples of beautiful, small patios and terraces by some of the top professionals from around the world, inspiring you to make the most of this space for your own home.

These designs are very innovative and creative. You'll want to turn your small garden into a little oasis after reading this article.

Are you ready to take a look?