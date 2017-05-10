Home improvement: 37 great ideas for creating your own vertical garden

It is true that most of us don’t have majestic budgets available for home decorating, meaning when a wall (whether interior or exterior) needs a bit of sprucing up, it pays to have some clever and creative (not to mention pocket-friendly) tips on hand – which is exactly what today’s piece will be focusing on!

We at homify have decided to shine the spotlight on imaginative ideas on how you can use plants and flowers from your garden to liven up those bland walls – and yes, you do not need to rob a bank to be able to copy these decorations.

Thus, if you love getting your hands dirty (gardening wise) and want to know how you can use that passion to inject some interior designer-style flair into your home, then scroll right ahead.