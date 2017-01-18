​The suburban house with modern charm

Modern, rustic, Asian – doesn’t matter which design style you opt for; the important thing is that the overall look has a firm dose of personal charm as well.

Today’s homify 360° discovery definitely knows how to crank up the charm factor, as it flaunts it just about everywhere – from the front entrance to the back yard terrace, and everywhere in-between.

The project we’re viewing today is a simply yet stylish family home courtesy of Cecyn Architects + Design. And these professionals definitely know how to pepper a space with elegant details, which, of course, is perfect for viewing if you’re on the lookout for some interior inspiration yourself.

Let’s get it started…