​The suburban house with modern charm

Modern, rustic, Asian – doesn’t matter which design style you opt for; the important thing is that the overall look has a firm dose of personal charm as well.
Today’s homify 360° discovery definitely knows how to crank up the charm factor, as it flaunts it just about everywhere – from the front entrance to the back yard terrace, and everywhere in-between.
The project we’re viewing today is a simply yet stylish family home courtesy of Cecyn Architects + Design. And these professionals definitely know how to pepper a space with elegant details, which, of course, is perfect for viewing if you’re on the lookout for some interior inspiration yourself.
Let’s get it started…
How picture-perfect is this front entrance? Raw stone finishes meet smooth marble touches to form a truly unforgettable look. And don’t forget the pebbles that form a bed, hugging the sides of the marble slab and adding some more texture into the scene.
But the charm is really enhanced via a rustic pot with greenery, placed on the smooth slab right next to the textured pillar – a delightful and colourful little touch which welcomes guests with a smile.
Despite the compact dimensions of the house, its front façade is an imposing one. The blue tinted glass in the upstairs windows makes for a playful look that stands out from the brown and grey colour palette of the exterior walls.
Add to this the striking patterns and textures of the brick driveway, as well as the symmetrical style of the linear fence and gate, and we definitely have a house on our hands that demands a second view.
Glossy finishes and an abundance of natural light ensure that this dining room flaunts an ethereal look. Yet, much like the porch and the façade, the interior designers have done a balancing act by bringing in quilted leather-back chairs (in a rich brown hue) to surround the glossy white table.
Both the dining room and kitchen have a unique edge, thanks to the 10-seater square table that announces the start of the culinary area. Floor-to-ceiling glass panes help bring in the light (and garden views), resulting in a dining space which looks most light, airy and welcoming.
But it’s that modern kitchen in the background that we can’t wait to explore.
So much working space! This contemporary kitchen treats the homeowners to a sleek island with a layered counter, as well as ample cabinetry for storing numerous kitchen goodies.
And check out that colour scheme: brown and black, with bits of creams thrown in for contrast, conjuring up a most sophisticated look.
An informal little sitting room has also been included – to keep the charm factor alive, of course. This space flaunts a colour scheme that is very reminiscent of the kitchen (dark brown on crisp white), which ensures a very artistic edge.
Although we are not privy to the more private areas upstairs, we do get to see what the back yard looks like – and what a welcoming space this turns out to be. A patio dishes up ample space at the back to include an exterior seating- or dining set, with fresh grass and lush trees ensuring delicate garden touches for this super charming family home.
Pure modern delight in the suburbs!
We think you might appreciate our next one: The family home with a big surprise in the backyard.