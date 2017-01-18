A sizzling Cape Town home with a knockout interior

Cape Town definitely offers some of the best views in South Africa – no, make that the world. It offers beaches, ocean views, mountains, vineyards… and it does so in a truly spectacular colour scheme of rich hues such as blues, greens, reds, yellows, you name it!
But the beautiful landscape is not the only reason why today’s house on homify 360° has us so excited – its fantastic architecture and richly textured interiors definitely have something to do with it. And we’re sure this magnificent structure will also have you green with envy in no time!
So, let’s discover one of the most extraordinary and unforgettable creations here on homify…
We don’t often kick off a homify 360° tour at the back yard – not unless it’s a really special space. Well, after seeing what this particular yard looks like, do you still have to wonder why we picked it to be first?
A wooden deck (in a smoky grey) extends from the house’s ground floor and beautifully frames a cool-blue swimming pool. A simple staircase on the right leads us to the first floor, which seems to be a delightful gathering of open balconies and terraces for socialising. Imagine what the view from there must look like…
On to the interiors, and we are quite pleased (yet not at all surprised) to discover an open-plan layout.
The main living area on the top floor consists of the living room, dining area and kitchen; each area uniquely spaced out to separate them from one another.
We must say this L-seater in the living room is one of the grandest sofas we’ve ever seen, which seems to be big enough for the entire family to have a sit-down and enjoy an ocean view.
Are you green yet?
Behind that majestic sofa we find the dining area, which makes use of both a fantastic view and elegant furniture to enhance any dining experience.
Artificial lighting is taken care of by both modern downlighters and classic-style chandeliers, adding just the right amount of glitz and glamour to the interior spaces.
This kitchen definitely serves to impress, not only with its spacious layout, but also due to the elegant and sophisticated look it flaunts.
Light neutrals take smart control of the colour palette, yet one cannot overlook the strong commitment to functionality (such as the myriad of storage areas and prepping spaces) – this is a working zone, after all!
Besides, any kitchen which offers us full-time views of Table Mountain will always get our “yes” vote.
For some exterior socialising, we travel one floor down to where an outside braai- and dining area (and pizza oven!) awaits. Seeing as this balcony is covered, it becomes the perfect spot to entertain the friends, regardless of rain or shine.
A second, more informal living room is located inside, and this is also where the fortunate inhabitants gather to enjoy some relaxation, such as high-definition entertainment on their television.
The main suite is located at the very top floor, and even though this bedroom is decked out in modern style, there is something slightly classic about its appearance. Words like “lavish” and “opulence” come to mind, especially when factoring in that mind-blowing ocean view.
Look how stunningly the lightly coloured palette contrasts with the fresh blues outside – amazing!
Last but certainly not least, the main bedroom’s en-suite bathroom, which treats us to the same lavish look. An elegant tub promises hours and hours of bubble-bath fun while enjoying a fresh ocean breeze. And the storage factor seems to be taken care of via ample cabinetry in a dark-wood and white-countertop design.
What a magnificent creation in a truly spectacular location!
