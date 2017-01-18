A sizzling Cape Town home with a knockout interior

Cape Town definitely offers some of the best views in South Africa – no, make that the world. It offers beaches, ocean views, mountains, vineyards… and it does so in a truly spectacular colour scheme of rich hues such as blues, greens, reds, yellows, you name it!

But the beautiful landscape is not the only reason why today’s house on homify 360° has us so excited – its fantastic architecture and richly textured interiors definitely have something to do with it. And we’re sure this magnificent structure will also have you green with envy in no time!

So, let’s discover one of the most extraordinary and unforgettable creations here on homify…