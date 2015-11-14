​A Tasteful Home Revelation

They say one must never judge a book by its cover. Well, today that saying will turn out to be true, as homify 360° shows you a glimpse of an ordinary looking house (charming and modest), and then pulls the designer rug out from under you once we cross that threshold into the interior.
An original façade from an existing house stands untouched, while the inside has been completely remodelled to breathe new life into it.
For today’s architectural discovery, we turn to Jaime de Pablo-Romero Rojas from architectural studio Ynot. Located in Madrid, Spain, they are known for their different approach when tackling a project. With their multi-disciplinary studio that covers everything from architectural projects and interior design, straight through to custom furniture design and project counselling, they proud themselves on meeting each and every single requirement of their customers.
Let’s see what they've accomplished…
The original house has kept the façade as is – although a pleasant greeting, it is not necessarily something that will make passersby stop and stare. Straight lines and a simple appearance is all that they’ll see.
White concrete with a few simple windows ensure a closed appearance, while red-brick steps transport us to the front door – all these elements play their part to mask what is hidden on the inside…
From the front we travel all the way to the back, which shows us a spectacular lawn and garden. A swimming pool ensures some decent summer socialising, while large windows and glass doors do their part to bring some natural lighting (and garden views) inside.
The porch, which houses some respectable spots for exterior dining, is a clever extension of the interior rooms, such as the kitchen, dining- and living room. Let’s see…
On the inside, we see how the remodelling has created an interconnected interior where space and light flow in a natural way. Wide entrances add to the spacious rooms, as well as the mixed white and cream hues, with only bits of darker colours thrown in for effect.
The interior decoration style is a combination of classic fashion (for the chairs and sofa) and a more modern approach (such as the wall decor, lighting and fireplace).
A well-equipped kitchen mixed with the dining room provides adequate space for friends and family to join in on the conversation. A space that encompasses 60 square metres has been turned into a warm and friendly environment – not only intended for cooking, but also for living and laughing.
Wood finishes dominate this area, and are presented in an enchanting collection of colours – caramel cream, brisk blue, grey sky, etc. A warm wooden floor completes the cosy and homely atmosphere that is so important in a kitchen/dining area.
The kitchen’s centrepiece is undoubtedly the stunning island, with its ample shelves and preparation surfaces. However, the dining table comes in a close second, and is right and ready for 10+ diners to sit down on the upholstered dining chairs and start their feast.
Contemporary lighting, clear windows, and a touch of candlelight will ensure a classic ambience to accompany any meal or conversation topic.
From the bright and sunny socialising space we continue into the library, which has opted for a dim and raw colour scheme. Darker shades of blue and a rainy grey adorn the walls, but a brightly-lit fireplace ensures that nobody feels the chills in here.
From one extreme space to the other, the library serves as the ideal spot where the individual, wanting a break from all the chatting and laugher in the kitchen, can retreat with a novel to recharge his battery, accompanied by some peace and quiet – and, of course, classic and stylish surroundings.
Journeying into the innermost part of the house, we find the bedroom areas. Staying true to the rest of the house, the room exudes an elegant and balanced style. Soft tones ensure some serenity, from the pale and mirrored dressing space, to the bedroom up ahead that teases us with shades of blue.
Isn’t this just the ultimate dream? Walking a few steps from the bedroom (on that graceful wooden floor) to your spacious dressing room, where a classic mix of whites and mirror greet you good morning…
And just when we thought the interiors have used up their portions of surprising and chic styles, we locate one of the bathrooms.
Decked out in pale and grey marble, and resembling a spacious and airy dream, the bathroom is certainly one of the interior’s main stars. Typical (and trendy) of big bathrooms is to have both a bathtub and shower, which we see has been accomplished here.
Graceful glass shelves adorn the slim niche, providing more than enough room for towels, soaps and shampoos, and elegant decor.