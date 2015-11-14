​A Tasteful Home Revelation

They say one must never judge a book by its cover. Well, today that saying will turn out to be true, as homify 360° shows you a glimpse of an ordinary looking house (charming and modest), and then pulls the designer rug out from under you once we cross that threshold into the interior.

An original façade from an existing house stands untouched, while the inside has been completely remodelled to breathe new life into it.

For today’s architectural discovery, we turn to Jaime de Pablo-Romero Rojas from architectural studio Ynot. Located in Madrid, Spain, they are known for their different approach when tackling a project. With their multi-disciplinary studio that covers everything from architectural projects and interior design, straight through to custom furniture design and project counselling, they proud themselves on meeting each and every single requirement of their customers.

Let’s see what they've accomplished…