Inventive ways to use that wasted space under your stairs

Harry Potter may have lived in the cupboard under the stairs but there are far better and more creative ways to make use of the space. Leave the spiders, broomsticks and cloaks for the fairy tales and stick to the designer interior style pages that your home deserves.

In an era where space often needs to be saved and utilised, the space under the stairs is just as important as any room or area. With a bit of light, colour and style, it can become just about anything—from a cupboard to an extra toilet.

The trick when it comes to the space under the stairs is to use whatever space there is wisely and creatively. You don't want a crammed area that looks messy or untidy or to disrupt the flow and design of the rest of the house.

Follow these easy tips for inventive ways to use the space under your stairs.