A Surprising 1920s Home in the Suburbs

From Portuguese architect Ricardo Moreno comes a striking creation that connects past and present with a stylish approach. Today on homify 360°, we journey to Estoril, Portugal, to see the residence that Ricardo Moreno designed for himself; but that is not the entire story behind this story.

While also crafting a comfortable place to live, Moreno was faced with the additional difficulty of respecting an existing home from the golden 1920s, and keeping everything sustainable.

Therefore, what started off as preserving the old and delicate architecture, transformed into the creation of a modern yet welcoming family home, with features that still echo the original house from 1923.

Let’s see this stylish creation that manages to bridge almost 100 years of architectural evolution in one single building.