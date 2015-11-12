​Whip your home gym into shape

Let’s face it – life is chock-a-block full of demands. Work, traffic, kids, groceries, friends… it all can get a bit much sometimes, especially if you have to swing by the gym after work to sweat off those love handles. And let’s not start speaking about those gym membership fees that can sky rocket!
But having a busy schedule (or refusing to pay a membership) is no excuse to let your health (or body) suffer. And sometimes, just the notion of leaving your home (or office) and driving to the gym seems more daunting than the actual exercise. If that’s the case, why not consider setting up your gym space at home?
No, you don’t need to start getting quotes for extending your home with a workout room – there are some tips and tricks to add a sporty space to your house as it currently is. And then just think: no more taking on traffic to get to the elliptical machine, which might or might not be already taken.
Sound intriguing? Read on…
How big do you need your gym space to be? Your choice of equipment will affect your space requirement (i.e. a few dumbbells take up a smaller area than a treadmill).
You don’t need to build an additional room to enjoy a home gym – even the corner of an available room (i.e. your study, spare bedroom, etc.) can work.
Remember: you’ll need sufficient space in your workout area to move easily and comfortably. Will you be skipping rope or lifting objects? Then you’ll require a higher ceiling. You may need about one foot of extra space overhead when your arms are fully extended.
Is the room well ventilated? A hard cardio workout is sure to get you good and hot (especially if it’s already warm outside), so the last thing you’ll need is a stuffy room.
homify hint: Some large windows in your workout area will make a big difference, not only for the view, but also to let some sunlight and fresh air in.
Your workout area should be ideal for hardcore training, so why choose a floor that’ll show even the tiniest of scratches or dents? A durable and sturdy wooden floor is the way to go, if it is strong enough to support your weights, jumping, and whatever else your exercise routine entails.
If weight training is what you’ll be doing, you can also consider carpet, as the accidental dropping of a weight won’t leave an unsightly dent in your carpet floor. But remember that carpets are easily stained and regular sweating can leave an odour. If you’re set on carpet for your workout space, then ensure you have a high-end vacuum cleaner and indulge in some regular cleaning to ensure your workout routine doesn't interfere with your home’s scent.
Regardless of your floor selection, just make sure it fits in with the rest of the room (wall colour, décor material, etc.), as you’ll want a comfortable and flowing environment while you’re working on those muscles.
Your home gym should entice you to want to use it, not make you want to close the door on it! Not many of us look forward to daily extensive training, so the least you can do is have a room that will make working out look (and feel) great.
It is your space, just as much as your bedroom and study, so put your stamp on it—add some accessories, good lighting, colourful posters (or other wall art), mirrors, etc. Your home gym can either match the rest of your house’s style, or be a completely different setting to make it stand out more.
homify hint: Up your training atmosphere by adding a TV, computer or radio near your equipment. You’ll be more inclined to work out if you can be entertained while doing so. Watch a sporting match or your favourite series while burning up the treadmill, or put on some funky (or classical, your choice) music to lift your spirits and your muscle!
Take a look at what the professionals over at Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design can accomplish.
Before doing anything, decide on your training goals – to build muscle, lose weight, shape up, or all of the above?
A lot of people who set up a personal workout space at home opt for a multi-gym apparatus – a large piece of equipment with various seats, cables, handles and functions for a multitude of different exercises. Should you also decide to go this route, measure your room before splurging to ensure you have sufficient space. And also make sure you have the means to transport and assemble your multi-gym.
Most people swear that running is the best exercise for an all-muscle workout, and so they just opt for a basic treadmill, which takes up minimal space.
homify hint: Make sure to keep a clean towel with you when exercising, as well as a non-toxic cleaning solution in close proximity to your fitness equipment for regular wipe-downs – you’ll be surprised how quickly your training gear (and environment) can get smelly and full of germs.
A major selling factor of gym franchises is the fact that they have staff on-site to assist with training, warm-ups, and other issues. They even provide the option of your own personal trainer – at a price, of course.
Training under supervision by a professional is great, but you can also go your own way for an effective workout routine, as long as you follow the rules. For example: sufficiently warming up before a workout, and stretching afterwards; and correctly using the equipment to prevent injuring yourself. That is why it is important to read the instruction manuals on your home gym equipment (and these are also available online).
Should you decide to pay for a trainer but not the gym, you have the option of hiring a freelance instructor to assist you with your training.
homify hint: Use ideas and workouts from fitness magazines, online clips, or personal trainers. Build up your own collection of exercises (for example, 3 cardio and 2 weight-training) that you can do at home with your equipment. If you have something in writing (or on video), you’ll be more likely to stick to it.
Your workout space is where you want to focus on your health and fitness, but please don’t skimp on the aesthetic elements. You don’t need to go for floor-to-ceiling mirrors, flat-screen TVs, and a steam room! See these simple tips:
• Opt for some wall décor to motivate you, whether they show off your favourite sport stars, hot-bodied models, or serene landscapes.
• Add a mirror (doesn’t have to be full-length) to reflect some light and expand your view.
• Paint a wall (or just a strip) an inspiring colour, then hang decorative hooks to hold bands and jump ropes – putting them on display will remind you to use them.
• Add standing floor lamps with a built-in dimmer to change your lighting: bright for hardcore kick-boxing, and low for meditating yoga stretches.
So, be sure to add a fun and playful vibe to your workout space, and get your exercise done in style!