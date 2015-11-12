​Whip your home gym into shape

Let’s face it – life is chock-a-block full of demands. Work, traffic, kids, groceries, friends… it all can get a bit much sometimes, especially if you have to swing by the gym after work to sweat off those love handles. And let’s not start speaking about those gym membership fees that can sky rocket!

But having a busy schedule (or refusing to pay a membership) is no excuse to let your health (or body) suffer. And sometimes, just the notion of leaving your home (or office) and driving to the gym seems more daunting than the actual exercise. If that’s the case, why not consider setting up your gym space at home?

No, you don’t need to start getting quotes for extending your home with a workout room – there are some tips and tricks to add a sporty space to your house as it currently is. And then just think: no more taking on traffic to get to the elliptical machine, which might or might not be already taken.

Sound intriguing? Read on…