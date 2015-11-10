The Most Incredible Ranch House

The Lucky 4 Ranch, designed by Uptic Studios, is the perfect log cabin for the South African landscape with its rich, wooden walls, beautiful surrounds and rustic look and feel. The interior design keeps it homely and a place where families want to spend long weekends and holidays or where friends want to wind down in the countryside.

Ideal for South Africa's climate, this is a home that is cool in summer and warm in winter. Imagine afternoon walks, evenings playing games by the fireplace and mornings cooking breakfast as the sun comes out to play.

The architects have maintained a beautiful, simple and rustic design throughout the house, without compromising on the comfort and magnificence of the home itself. The overall effect is an incredibly warm and welcoming space—a ranch that no-one wants to leave.