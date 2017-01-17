​The Cape Town house to fall head over heels in love with

We’re off to Cape Town for today’s homify 360° highlight – and boy, does this structure deliver in terms of aesthetic beauty!
Not only are we in for a treat in terms of exterior surfaces and interior furniture (and décor pieces), but this discovery also serves to inspire in terms of space and layout – as we all know, functionality plays a big part when it comes to deciding on the success of a house, especially for the more practical areas like the kitchen.
So, on with the show!
We thought we’d kick off this discovery with the terrace, seeing as it provides just about everything: seating spots, dining areas, garden touches, sophisticated furniture, delicate lighting, plus a strong link with the interior spaces of the house (thanks to those floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors).
Notice the exquisite detail achieved by adorning the fence with timber panels, which contrasts so fantastically with the lush plants and crisp concrete/stone surfaces of the rest of this space.
And just when you thought that all the elegance and glamour were spent on the exterior areas… This open-plan layout offers up the perfect socialising- and dining spots on an interior level, and does so with the ideal tones and materials.
Of course we’ll take a closer look at the living room and kitchen separately, but for now we just wish to enjoy how these two beautiful spaces intertwine with the dining area.
On to the living room, marked by a patterned rug that plays terrifically along with the neutral colour palette. Stunning sofas frame the living area while offering up lavish-looking seating spots.
And just notice the delicate detail of the ceiling downlighters which sparkle down magnificently onto the elegant space below.
The kitchen planners definitely had a plan in mind with this space: to keep it clean in addition to beautiful. Notice the cabinetry in the background, with flat doors and no visible handles or drawer knobs to add any detail whatsoever. Just a clean and serene approach to the heart of the home’s storage areas, which we think is fantastic.
For functionality, a timber surface has been added to the marble-clad island, conjuring up a delightful little dining spot which can also double as a working area.
Our last glimpse into this formal paradise takes place in the main suite, which shares its open-plan space with a bathroom. The same neutral tones from the rest of the interiors do their magnificent work here as well, but with a warmer and earthier ambience.
And just look at the remarkable detail achieved by colours and textures: a solid dark focal wall behind the bed; linen in creamy hues which mimic the tones of the wooden floor; an assortment of fabrics on the bed that offset with the harsher surfaces of the bathroom, etc.
Pure proof that you don’t require a lot of space to end up with a home that looks both functional and stylish – you just need the correct tools and inspiration!
