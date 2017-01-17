​The Cape Town house to fall head over heels in love with

We’re off to Cape Town for today’s homify 360° highlight – and boy, does this structure deliver in terms of aesthetic beauty!

Not only are we in for a treat in terms of exterior surfaces and interior furniture (and décor pieces), but this discovery also serves to inspire in terms of space and layout – as we all know, functionality plays a big part when it comes to deciding on the success of a house, especially for the more practical areas like the kitchen.

So, on with the show!