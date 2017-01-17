A simple, modern prefab home with plans

Ready to put in some effort to construct a fabulous modern home from scratch? Neither are we; that’s why we thought we’d treat you to a visual tour of how others are building a wonderfully contemporary house while we just enjoy watching the building process.
Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from Brazilian architect Tony Santos, who was in charge of drawing up plans for a modern residential structure – and yes, we will be viewing those plans shortly to help us visualise the layout of the home. Who knows, it might just lead to some inspiration for our own homes – or yours.
Let’s get this started!
We begin with a vision (an artistic rendering) of what the end result will look like – the modern home with sleek surfaces and sharp lines that flaunts a very stylish and contemporary look.
As we can see, wood and stone will be used in abundance to build and adorn various surfaces. And look: there will even be enough space for a two-car port!
Now for a quick look at some architectural sketches to give us some more info on the house, including the height of the ceilings and roofs, where glass panes (for windows and doors) will be inserted, which surfaces will be coated with timber panels, etc.
The work has already begun, and here we get to see the front façade as it’s being constructed. Compare this image with the very first one (the artistic rendering) and see how it balances out in terms of where timber panels are placed, which surfaces are stone and which are pure concrete, etc.
We love how the front door is coated in exactly the same timber as the façade, allowing it to blend in with the majority of the front side. And the only evidence of it being an entrance is a smooth and elongated door handle (which, as we can see here, has not been added yet).
Now that the majority of the exterior walls are up, work on the interior rooms can begin. And seeing as the heart of the home is such a special spot, the kitchen was one of the first rooms in which work started.
While the cabinetry doors and drawers are still in the process of being added, other details seem to have been finished (like the tile backsplash and the polished flooring).
Of course to reach the upper level of the house, a staircase is required. No surprise here; however, what does surprise us is the fact that exquisite marble was opted for to adorn those steps, resulting in a most splendid and lavish look for the staircase.
After the surfaces for the steps and risers were measured and cut, they were individually attached before being treated to a final finish to ensure a strong, smooth and stylish look.
Since the house is still being constructed, it is up to more architectural drawings to inform us of the house’s layout. It is quite easy to distinguish the car port (the top left corner), which immediately allows us to compare this drawing with the artistic rendering we started off with.
From there on, we can make out how the front entrance leads into an open-plan layout which includes a dining room, kitchen and the staircase. The room past the staircase is the living area, while a decently spaced terrace is located at the back, past the kitchen, where an exterior barbeque area (complete with seating/dining spots) will be set up.
The top floor, as with most homes, is where we find the private areas of the house. And this particular one will treat the very fortunate owners to three bedrooms (one with an en-suite bathroom) and another free-standing bathroom.
What a wonderful journey that will undoubtedly end in a dream home!
