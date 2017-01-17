Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple, modern prefab home with plans

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Ready to put in some effort to construct a fabulous modern home from scratch? Neither are we; that’s why we thought we’d treat you to a visual tour of how others are building a wonderfully contemporary house while we just enjoy watching the building process.

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from Brazilian architect Tony Santos, who was in charge of drawing up plans for a modern residential structure – and yes, we will be viewing those plans shortly to help us visualise the layout of the home. Who knows, it might just lead to some inspiration for our own homes – or yours.

Let’s get this started!

Chic and contemporary

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

We begin with a vision (an artistic rendering) of what the end result will look like – the modern home with sleek surfaces and sharp lines that flaunts a very stylish and contemporary look. 

As we can see, wood and stone will be used in abundance to build and adorn various surfaces. And look: there will even be enough space for a two-car port!

The architectural drawings

Elevation Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Elevation

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Now for a quick look at some architectural sketches to give us some more info on the house, including the height of the ceilings and roofs, where glass panes (for windows and doors) will be inserted, which surfaces will be coated with timber panels, etc.

Constructing the façade

Main Entrance (Entrada principal) homify Modern houses Wood Wood effect
homify

Main Entrance (Entrada principal)

homify
homify
homify

The work has already begun, and here we get to see the front façade as it’s being constructed. Compare this image with the very first one (the artistic rendering) and see how it balances out in terms of where timber panels are placed, which surfaces are stone and which are pure concrete, etc.

The front entrance

Front (Fachada frontal) homify Modern houses Stone Wood effect
homify

Front (Fachada frontal)

homify
homify
homify

We love how the front door is coated in exactly the same timber as the façade, allowing it to blend in with the majority of the front side. And the only evidence of it being an entrance is a smooth and elongated door handle (which, as we can see here, has not been added yet).

Constructing the kitchen

Kitchen (Cozinha) homify Modern kitchen Ceramic
homify

Kitchen (Cozinha)

homify
homify
homify

Now that the majority of the exterior walls are up, work on the interior rooms can begin. And seeing as the heart of the home is such a special spot, the kitchen was one of the first rooms in which work started. 

While the cabinetry doors and drawers are still in the process of being added, other details seem to have been finished (like the tile backsplash and the polished flooring).

A marble staircase

Escada revestida de mármore homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble
homify

Escada revestida de mármore

homify
homify
homify

Of course to reach the upper level of the house, a staircase is required. No surprise here; however, what does surprise us is the fact that exquisite marble was opted for to adorn those steps, resulting in a most splendid and lavish look for the staircase. 

After the surfaces for the steps and risers were measured and cut, they were individually attached before being treated to a final finish to ensure a strong, smooth and stylish look.

The ground-floor plan

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

Since the house is still being constructed, it is up to more architectural drawings to inform us of the house’s layout. It is quite easy to distinguish the car port (the top left corner), which immediately allows us to compare this drawing with the artistic rendering we started off with.

From there on, we can make out how the front entrance leads into an open-plan layout which includes a dining room, kitchen and the staircase. The room past the staircase is the living area, while a decently spaced terrace is located at the back, past the kitchen, where an exterior barbeque area (complete with seating/dining spots) will be set up.

The top-floor plan

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior) Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

First Floor Plan (Planta do pavimento superior)

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The top floor, as with most homes, is where we find the private areas of the house. And this particular one will treat the very fortunate owners to three bedrooms (one with an en-suite bathroom) and another free-standing bathroom. 

What a wonderful journey that will undoubtedly end in a dream home! 

And speaking of dream homes, take a look at: A beautiful mountain home perfect for you.

We love hearing from you, so share your thoughts on this house with us in our comments space, below.

