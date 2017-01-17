A simple, modern prefab home with plans

Ready to put in some effort to construct a fabulous modern home from scratch? Neither are we; that’s why we thought we’d treat you to a visual tour of how others are building a wonderfully contemporary house while we just enjoy watching the building process.

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from Brazilian architect Tony Santos, who was in charge of drawing up plans for a modern residential structure – and yes, we will be viewing those plans shortly to help us visualise the layout of the home. Who knows, it might just lead to some inspiration for our own homes – or yours.

Let’s get this started!