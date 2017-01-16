A modern home made of stone

It’s hard enough committing to one particular design style, yet things can become much more challenging when blending together two different styles – but, oh, how fantastic are the results when it’s executed correctly! That's the case with the home we're looking at today here on homify 360°: a modern and minimalist design that contrasts with the rustic Mediterranean stone exterior, as well as the timber interior.
Some more info on this project: the property is split into two buildings, which are a single-storey guest house and the two-storey main residence. The guest house features a garage door that can completely open the space up to the outside to take full advantage of the view and natural light, while the main residence flaunts a small balcony for some fresh-air inspiration.
Let’s start exploring…
Timber slats can be glimpsed on both the exterior and interior of this home, with a modern aesthetic that blends with the stone due to the use of natural materials.
One of the elements which makes this house so exceptional are the enormous stone bricks—a rarity in modern architecture due to cost. However, we are sure that few would disagree that they add such a magnificent look to a structure.
The eye-catching contrast achieved by combining the crisp-white upper floor with the Mediterranean-style lower volume really sets this structure apart, making it quite a unique residence. The rustic stone beautifully grounds the minimalist design which consists of simple lines, large glass windows, and a corner cut out of the upper floor to create a fantastic balcony.
A beautifully maintained lawn separates the main residence from the guest house at the back, which is a simple one-storey structure that flaunts a not-so simple look. The rugged texture of the stone façade really gives this home a striking character while unifying the two buildings.
Like we’ve said, the guest house features a generous wooden garage door that spectacularly opens up the interior space, allowing a fresh dose of sunshine and garden views to seep indoors.
And how magnificent is that rich-timber ambience when combined with the look of the light stone surfaces?
Just about everyone loves a floating staircase; well, we do! And for extra safety, this one has a glass panel added underneath the steps.
As we’ll shortly see, this home is full of amazing timber details – just notice how impressive this staircase looks. The entire décor department is defined by the colour of the timber, with a neutral base really helping the natural hues of the wood to stand out.
Timber slats are used quite successfully as room dividers, separating spaces according to function while still allowing light to pass through.
Don’t you just love how the chocolate-brown tones of the wood offset with the milk-white hues of the walls?
As can be expected from a unique home such as this, the kitchen flaunts a sleek and shiny look while being exquisitely decked out in the modern style. However, timber details are still glimpsed in the form of an island top to balance with the rest of the home’s wooden surfaces.
The neutral-toned tiles featured in the rest of the house give way to hardwood floors in a warm hue as soon as we locate the bedroom, making this space feel a little more personal and homely. Whites take control of the colour palette, adorning everything from the linen and walls to the window treatment, treating the space to an ambience that is light and serene.
Plot twist: the bathroom opted for another natural material, but it’s not wood. Marble was chosen for this room, filling the area with so much sophistication and giving the bathroom a very lavish look and feel.
In addition, the fittings are super modern, reminding us just how much impact little details like these can have on the overall aesthetic of a room.
