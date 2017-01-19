Your browser is out-of-date.

11 pictures of homes with charming facades

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Minimalist house
So you are considering building your own home or looking at ways to upgrade the existing façade of your house, and you would like to maintain the charming and friendly atmosphere. Not to worry, this homify feature includes 11 amazing facades that will instantly upgrade your exterior making it simple, friendly and trendy again. Interested? Well, our architects have compiled a list of the most chic and sleek homes to inspire your décor. Let’s take a look.

1. Traditional

homify Modern houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A little bit of tradition is always classy and elegant, you’ll never regret a house with this attractive façade.

2. Natural

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Simple and ecological with stunning stone and warm wooden décor, it’s cosy and inviting.

3. With a view

Proyecto Vivienda, Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Single family home Stone Multicolored
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

Use a neutral colour palette and ensure that your home doesn’t detract from the stunning landscape and view of the environment.

4. Adapted to the space

LESS, G-render G-render Scandinavian style houses
G-render

G-render
G-render
G-render

It is essential to adapt your home to the location while keeping the style relaxed enough to blend in with the surroundings.

5. Elevated aspect

Vivienda Ozuna, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

This may be quirky and creative, but it is a work of art that will enhance the eye-catching appeal of your façade.

6. Modernity

Rendering Villa Costa Smeralda Style - Sardegna, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Mediterranean style house White
DMC Real Render

DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

A home such as this is an excellent combination of natural stone elements and a bright snow-white façade, creating a distinctive and attractive yet project modern atmosphere.

7. Camouflaged

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Commercial spaces Museums
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render

Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

A façade that blends in and almost disappears into its woodland environment, there cannot be a better way to remain incognito.

8. Earthy ambiance

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for the natural look to keep your façade warm, welcoming and cozy throughout the year.

9. Striking solid colours

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

If the quirky and eclectic speaks to you, then a striking façade with vibrant tones enhances a fascinating architecture.

10. Wood and concrete

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

Go for wood and concrete and decorate the exterior in a friendly and modern fashion.

11. Red and grey brick

Garaj Önü Uygulaması, YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme Garages & sheds Wood-Plastic Composite White
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

The final home we visit incorporates harmony and elegance in the form of stylish red and grey brick for a façade that is chic and fabulous. How about these: 9 secure and stylish windows and gates right here in Johannesburg?

An ecological house of 370m² built in record time
Are any of these facades attractive to you?

