11 pictures of homes with charming facades

So you are considering building your own home or looking at ways to upgrade the existing façade of your house, and you would like to maintain the charming and friendly atmosphere. Not to worry, this homify feature includes 11 amazing facades that will instantly upgrade your exterior making it simple, friendly and trendy again. Interested? Well, our architects have compiled a list of the most chic and sleek homes to inspire your décor. Let’s take a look.
A little bit of tradition is always classy and elegant, you’ll never regret a house with this attractive façade.
Simple and ecological with stunning stone and warm wooden décor, it’s cosy and inviting.
Use a neutral colour palette and ensure that your home doesn’t detract from the stunning landscape and view of the environment.
It is essential to adapt your home to the location while keeping the style relaxed enough to blend in with the surroundings.
This may be quirky and creative, but it is a work of art that will enhance the eye-catching appeal of your façade.
A home such as this is an excellent combination of natural stone elements and a bright snow-white façade, creating a distinctive and attractive yet project modern atmosphere.
A façade that blends in and almost disappears into its woodland environment, there cannot be a better way to remain incognito.
Opt for the natural look to keep your façade warm, welcoming and cozy throughout the year.
If the quirky and eclectic speaks to you, then a striking façade with vibrant tones enhances a fascinating architecture.
Go for wood and concrete and decorate the exterior in a friendly and modern fashion.
The final home we visit incorporates harmony and elegance in the form of stylish red and grey brick for a façade that is chic and fabulous. How about these: 9 secure and stylish windows and gates right here in Johannesburg?