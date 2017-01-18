8 pictures of kitchens with awesome rustic brick ovens

As far as rustic décor and modern homes go, there’s nothing as classic and traditional as a brick oven to decorate and style your kitchen. This grilling method will bring another facet of gourmet cooking to the menu of your house and because it’s so versatile, it allows for use throughout the year, regardless of the weather. You can almost taste the homemade goodness of delicious pizzas, breads and grilled meats, which means you’ll never have to visit a restaurant again. Interested? Well, let’s check out these 8 amazing brick ovens that add brilliance to home cooking.