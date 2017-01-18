8 pictures of kitchens with awesome rustic brick ovens

As far as rustic décor and modern homes go, there’s nothing as classic and traditional as a brick oven to decorate and style your kitchen. This grilling method will bring another facet of gourmet cooking to the menu of your house and because it’s so versatile, it allows for use throughout the year, regardless of the weather. You can almost taste the homemade goodness of delicious pizzas, breads and grilled meats, which means you’ll never have to visit a restaurant again. Interested? Well, let’s check out these 8 amazing brick ovens that add brilliance to home cooking.
Although bricks are generally available in their typical pale orange hue, there are techniques to change the colour in order to suit your home and requirements. This one is painted to match the kitchen, once the paint dried the vintage effect was created with sandpaper
The professionals who renovated this kitchen opted for a rustic space that enjoys a modern element too, with an elegant layout and dining area ensuring that this cooking area has all the amenities necessary for a comfortable and cosy grill day.
If you like combining trends, then a rustic and modern brick oven will be harmonious and perfectly trendy. The brick oven and light colour granite countertops makes the ideal combination.
So you have a spacious backyard or patio area? Why not incorporate a built-in brick oven and keep the mess outdoors. There’ll never be an excuse not to braai again, which is a good thing of course! Make it undercover and you won’t have to worry about the sweltering sun or downpour either.
Take your rustic environment a step further with this brick, wood and cobblestone kitchen, it will no doubt become your favourite area and the braai will happen every weekend too. The space has enough storage for all the facilities and barbecue requirements.
Whether it be decadent bread, pizza or a pasta bake, this brick oven is a neat feature in a modern home too, just imagine entertaining guests at your dinner party and discussing how elegant your kitchen is with its classic take on modernity.
The kitchen featured here is the epitome of rustic charm and practicality. Enjoy a sunset dinner with loved ones and never miss out on the conversation while you prepare the meal. It’s creative and attractive!
Our final look at a brick oven idea takes us to a home with an enchanting atmosphere and chic modernity. While the wood and brick is the perfect complementary colour too, who wouldn’t want to enjoy a scrumptious meal in this setting? Have a look at this article for tips on: How to design the perfect indoor braai area