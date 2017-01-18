10 miniature kitchens with everything you need and more

So you’ve just moved into a new home and the kitchen is tiny, it’s time to forget about the space issues and embrace the petite and adorable. The 10 kitchens featured in this article are all small in size, but they make up for their miniature layout with some gorgeous and smart space saving initiatives. You’ll never feel claustrophobic again with help from the professional team at homify. So let’s get inspired to be creative with our cooking zone.