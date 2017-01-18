Your browser is out-of-date.

10 miniature kitchens with everything you need and more

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

So you’ve just moved into a new home and the kitchen is tiny, it’s time to forget about the space issues and embrace the petite and adorable. The 10 kitchens featured in this article are all small in size, but they make up for their miniature layout with some gorgeous and smart space saving initiatives. You’ll never feel claustrophobic again with help from the professional team at homify. So let’s get inspired to be creative with our cooking zone.

1. Between the walls

Apartamento Calatrava 1, StudioBMK StudioBMK Kitchen Turquoise
This tiny kitchen is delighfuly sandwiched between two walls, the simple colour scheme and retro inspired design is decorative although not over powering.

2. Simple studio

Kitchenette homify Modern kitchen
A studio apartment usually means a small kitchen, but this one has taken advantage of each and every corner for storage and style.

3. Dining area

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
A mini dining area is the perfect finish to this simple kitchen.

4. Some femininity

Tapeten funktionieren auch in der Küche, diewohnblogger diewohnblogger Kitchen
It may not be for everyone, but if a female touch is perfect for you, then consider a fluffy chair with some stylish accessories.

5. Country and cute

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
A narrow wooden counter acts as both extra working space and a dining area.

6. Living room

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
A small kitchen is one thing, but you need to look at ways to incorporating a chill zone into your home too, think about a living room with some elegant lighting to complete the design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bar area

homify Kitchen
Separate your kitchen from the dining area with a sleek and neutral toned bar counter and you will have extra storage too.

8. For the outdoors

Glazed link to outhouse in Dulwich, Circumflex Chartered Architects Circumflex Chartered Architects Kitchen
A greenhouse can double up as another kitchen area, great for those summer picnics in the yard with family and friends.

9. Planned and organised

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Kitchen
Modular cupboards are a sensational way to enhance cupboard space for all those essentials, keeping your counters clutter free and tidy.

10. Immaculate

homify Kitchen
Our final kitchen shows the possibilities of a neutral colour palette, excellent illumination and of course all-white cabinets. It looks a lot more spacious! Have a look at these: 20 small yet creative open-plan kitchen ideas

Which small kitchen idea do you prefer?

