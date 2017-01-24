10 wood closets: modern and amazing!

A wooden closet has a certain style. It is difficult to describe just how unique it is and how it gives a room a very original look and feel. It's also pretty impossible to replicate with any other material.
While closets can be fundamental features in all areas of the home, they are most important to the bedroom space. Without a closet, a bedroom seems bare or it feels like something is missing.
This is why today at homify, we've put together an array of 10 grand wooden closets. These will not only remind you just how timeless this feature is but it may just inspire you to invest in your own wooden closet!
Here we come across a closet of far more standard proportions. Yet we rarely see dark wood used for a closet and the result is simply beautiful.
It should be noted, however, that for a closest to be a successful component of a bedroom, it is about more than great materials and creative uses. It is also necessary to have a good distribution of space, a beautiful exterior appearance and intelligence in terms of where the closet is placed.
Fortunately this closet ticks all of the boxes!
This wooden closet that is rather big and imposing. Yet it still manages to look incredibly stylish and savvy, perfect for the bedroom it is housed in.
The designers carefully selected this piece of furniture, contrasting the aesthetics in an impressive and pleasant way. The result is a closet that is more than just a closet. It's a wonderful example of how design and functionality collide.
While you'd need quite a large space in order to have a closet like this, this is an excellent option for those who need a lot of closet room for clothes, shoes and accessories.
A closet is a fairly practical piece of furniture so it's important that functionality plays a role.
In this design, by professionals 3RD, we can see how there is a great distribution of space. Aesthetics and style also play a very big role, however.
An impressive closet doesn't necessarily have to be complicated or of gigantic proportions. In fact often simplicity and minimalism can do the trick.
In this example, we can see how a large closet makes for a simple yet pleasant presence. It is ideal for a child's bedroom or for someone who prefers a more practical design.
We now come across a closet made up of light tones and large dimensions. While it has more than enough space, it is also discreet thanks to the simple design and warm colours.
While a closet isn't going to start a design revolution as far as the interiors are concerned, here we can see how it can feature enough originality to really stand out.
Wouldn't you want a closet like this for your home?
Here we come across a very original closet that is of high quality and adds a sense of warmth and homeliness to the environment.
When you use wood as the main component of the closet, we imagine that most closets will look very similar. However here we can see that the difference lies in the beautiful colour of the wood as well as the great aesthetic patterns.
This classy closet suits an individual who leads a certain type of lifestyle where elegance is a priority. Thus the furniture should be too!
While this closet is relatively small in size, the sober colours and wonderful overall look and feel is ideal for an executive who wants a bedroom that suits their personality.
If you are looking for a closet that suits a youthful and dynamic attitude, this is an excellent option.
This closet has three functions. It works as a traditional closet as well as a desk and a bookshelf. Its size and the colour of the wood make for a very uniform and appealing look and feel.
This is a practical product that is also modern and multi-functional.
In terms of furniture, this appearance is quite basic. However, the light wood creates a beautiful look and feel, adding to the simple and traditional design.
It also adds a unique and personal touch to the simple bedroom.
Finally, we have a wooden closet that has a very particular and striking colour. This not only gives the closet a very striking effect but it raises the aesthetic value of the room in general.
While the colour of this closet may not seem right for some, it could certainly work in some spaces. If placed in the right environment, it could look simply spectacular.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this article: 20 cupboard and storage ideas you'll love for your own home.
Also have a look at this one: Alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.