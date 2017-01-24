8 cheap materials that will transform your home!

We are lucky to live in a day and age where there are endless opportunities when it comes to the materials that can create an impact in the spaces in our homes. These materials can either be used for the finishes in the interiors or for the decorative elements, giving a special touch to your fabulous house.
This is why today we are going to take this opportunity to look at 8 materials that undoubtedly can make a big difference in the aesthetics of your home. It can mean the difference between a simple house and a house that you can inhabit and enjoy.
What's more is that while it's important to note that each material offers a variety of advantages to the residents of the home, it's also important to choose correctly according to budget, needs and personality.
Let's begin!
If you are looking for a more rustic and urban touch, then opt for brick slabs. They give the home a warm and inviting look and and feel. If you combine brick with some modern furniture and savvy features, you'll end up with a gorgeous range of textures.
Wood is one of the most popular materials that exists on the market from a decorative point of view, due to its flexibility. It can be used for coatings or creating furniture or other decorative elements. It also can stand out on its own as the main material, making it a very popular choice for design professionals.
Wood is also a warm material but it takes a long time to absorb the heat, keeping the temperature of the environment consistent. Wood is ideal for colder environments or large spaces. Once it's warm, it stays warm!
3D or three-dimensional panels have become a trend when it comes to creating dynamic and attractive decor. It also allows you to give texture and depth to your walls. This material is also very convenient in that it comes ready to install at any time.
The diversity of 3D walls means that you can truly create a unique finish in any room of your home. It's also easy to clean and is practical, allowing functionality to work in harmony with design.
Like 3D panels, embossed ceramics or textured finishes have also been gaining popularity among the latest decorative trends that exist today. These tiles can bring depth and character to a living room, bedroom or hallway. They also add a sense of brightness to small spaces.
In this design, we can see how the beautiful textured ceramic yellow wall draws attention away from the fact that the living room is quite small. It also gives diversity to the environment as well as personality and charm. It's almost like the star of the stage!
When we hear people saying that they will work with cement for the decor of the home, we imagine it being used for the floor foundation or to support the walls but the truth is that cement is common when it comes to creating a very homely and warm interior design.
As we can see in this image, cement can be used to create beautiful walls with a rustic, natural or industrial chic look and feel. It can also be used to create an elegant staircase.
Stone is perhaps the oldest material of all when it comes to decor and construction, however it's also important to mention that it can be an expensive material for some. But, if we take into account the benefits as well as the durability and strength that this material possesses, price doesn't seem to matter as much. It's a wonderful investment!
But if you can't afford stone for your home, don't worry. You can always look for alternative materials that have similar finishes that reflect a similar result. This doesn't have to just be coatings. You can also look for stone decor too. Use your imagination.
If you prefer a little bit more charm and personality in your home, use different coloured and patterned ceramic tiles to bring a very creative and dynamic look and feel to the space. Not only is it striking, but your guests will love it!
Another very popular and very different material is the use of decorative vinyl for the walls of our home. This material is interesting because you can get predetermined designs in multiple stores, giving it a creative and original touch. You can also request custom-made designs just for you!
You can opt for pictures of landscapes or motivational phrases. It all depends on what you want to convey. How fabulous would it be to have motivational phrases on the walls, encouraging your family to have the best day?
