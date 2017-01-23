18 awesome staircases you need to see

When we consider how much of a role stairs play in the functionality of a home, linking different floors, it may be worth considering investing in stairs as an element of aesthetic visual focus inside the house. There are all sorts of designs and elements available too.
For example, one of the essential components of a staircase is the handrail. It contributes significantly to the overall design and can completely change the look and feel.
Handrails are not only used for safety, but can enhance the beauty and elegance of a staircase. This is why, today at homify, we've put together 18 distinctive staircase designs that stand out because of their savvy handrails.
Are you ready to take a look?
These wooden railings feature classic, white support structures, creating a very grand effect.
This spiral staircase, designed by professionals Hide and Stitch features a spiral handrail that is modern and sleek.
This wooden railing is stylish and distinctive and looks almost like a cage in design.
Timber is flexible and easy to adapt according to needs and wants. This crazy design, for example, resembles a spaceship!
These wooden support beams, which hang down from the upper floor, make for a very safe, functional and savvy design.
Have some fun with your handrail, creating patterns or shapes. Also use contrasting colours or materials.
This handrail and staircase design is suitable for a modern home that houses younger residents thanks to its simple, iron design.
The wooden stairs, black iron finishes and railing work contrast beautifully with the rustic stone wall.
These corrugated iron support beams give the staircase a distinctive shape while the sleek metal makes for an interesting colour.
In this design, we can see how lines, shapes and space have been played with. It almost looks like metal veins run down the side of the stairs!
This solid railing features a few holes that run horizontal along it—very striking!
This provides safety without creating visual congestion.
Glass stairs and glass railings make for a simple, sophisticated and transparent look and feel.
For a touch of elegance.
This circular handrail, which is made up of circles, is the hero of this space!
One is suspended on the wall, while the other runs parallel to the staircase. Both make up a guitar shape and style, which is simply brilliant!
This is a simple yet very luxurious railing.
In this design, ropes have been used as a handrail, bringing durability, safety and innovation to the staircase.
