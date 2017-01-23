Your browser is out-of-date.

18 awesome staircases you need to see

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern living room
When we consider how much of a role stairs play in the functionality of a home, linking different floors, it may be worth considering investing in stairs as an element of aesthetic visual focus inside the house. There are all sorts of designs and elements available too. 

For example, one of the essential components of a staircase is the handrail. It contributes significantly to the overall design and can completely change the look and feel. 

Handrails are not only used for safety, but can enhance the beauty and elegance of a staircase. This is why, today at homify, we've put together 18 distinctive staircase designs that stand out because of their savvy handrails.

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Grand and classic

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

These wooden railings feature classic, white support structures, creating a very grand effect.

2. Sleek and dreamy

Leather Handrail in Marylebone refurbishment Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Hide and Stitch

Leather Handrail in Marylebone refurbishment

Hide and Stitch
Hide and Stitch
Hide and Stitch

This spiral staircase, designed by professionals Hide and Stitch features a spiral handrail that is modern and sleek.

3. A wooden railing

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

This wooden railing is stylish and distinctive and looks almost like a cage in design.

4. Timber features

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Timber is flexible and easy to adapt according to needs and wants. This crazy design, for example, resembles a spaceship!

5. Wooden beams

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

These wooden support beams, which hang down from the upper floor, make for a very safe, functional and savvy design.

6. Detailed

Mayfair Project, London, The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd
The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd

Mayfair Project, London

The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd
The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd
The Iron Age Metalworks Ltd

Have some fun with your handrail, creating patterns or shapes. Also use contrasting colours or materials.

7. Modern and slick

Natuurstenen RVS spiraaltrap met vrijdragende natuursteen treden, Allstairs Trappenshowroom Allstairs Trappenshowroom Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Allstairs Trappenshowroom

Allstairs Trappenshowroom
Allstairs Trappenshowroom
Allstairs Trappenshowroom

This handrail and staircase design is suitable for a modern home that houses younger residents thanks to its simple, iron design.

8. A mix of materials

Schmalwangentreppe Loft, Treppenmeister Bickelmann GmbH Treppenmeister Bickelmann GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Treppenmeister Bickelmann GmbH

Treppenmeister Bickelmann GmbH
Treppenmeister Bickelmann GmbH
Treppenmeister Bickelmann GmbH

The wooden stairs, black iron finishes and railing work contrast beautifully with the rustic stone wall.

9. Funky iron

Poole Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures) Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)

Poole

Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)
Zigzag Design Studio (Sculptural Structures)

These corrugated iron support beams give the staircase a distinctive shape while the sleek metal makes for an interesting colour.

10. The void

Maison Noire, ar-quo ar-quo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
ar-quo

ar-quo
ar-quo
ar-quo

In this design, we can see how lines, shapes and space have been played with. It almost looks like metal veins run down the side of the stairs!

11. A metal design like no other

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación Class Iluminación Modern living room
Class Iluminación

Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

This solid railing features a few holes that run horizontal along it—very striking!

12. Glass balustrades

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

This provides safety without creating visual congestion.

13. Glass stairs

All glass stairs, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Glass Transparent
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

All glass stairs

Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

Glass stairs and glass railings make for a simple, sophisticated and transparent look and feel.

14. Simple black metal frame

LOFT, Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Barbara Sterkers , architecte d&#39;intérieur

Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur
Barbara Sterkers , architecte d&#39;intérieur
Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur

For a touch of elegance.

15. Circular design

Casa unifamiliare, Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura

Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura

This circular handrail, which is made up of circles, is the hero of this space!

16. Two types of handrails

Guitar Staircase Preetham Interior Designer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Preetham Interior Designer

Guitar Staircase

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

One is suspended on the wall, while the other runs parallel to the staircase. Both make up a guitar shape and style, which is simply brilliant!

17. Solid and painted white

Wendeltreppe Ingelheim, Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG

Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&amp;Co.KG
Nautilus Treppen GmbH&Co.KG

This is a simple yet very luxurious railing.

18. Like tendons

GARDE-CORPS ACIER., ATELIER MACHLINE ATELIER MACHLINE Stairs
ATELIER MACHLINE

ATELIER MACHLINE
ATELIER MACHLINE
ATELIER MACHLINE

In this design, ropes have been used as a handrail, bringing durability, safety and innovation to the staircase.

Which handrail would you choose for your home?

