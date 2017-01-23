18 awesome staircases you need to see

When we consider how much of a role stairs play in the functionality of a home, linking different floors, it may be worth considering investing in stairs as an element of aesthetic visual focus inside the house. There are all sorts of designs and elements available too.

For example, one of the essential components of a staircase is the handrail. It contributes significantly to the overall design and can completely change the look and feel.

Handrails are not only used for safety, but can enhance the beauty and elegance of a staircase. This is why, today at homify, we've put together 18 distinctive staircase designs that stand out because of their savvy handrails.

Are you ready to take a look?