21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost a cent!

While cheap decor tips are always useful, we don't want to end up with a home that looks cheap too! Quality is important in home decor and design. We want every room to look like it has been done by a professional!

Not to fear, today at homify we are going to show you the best of both worlds. We will learn how we can achieve a modern and savvy home without spending a cent. Whether you are looking to decorate the living room, kitchen, bathroom or bedrooms, we have the ideal solutions for you.

Have a look through these 21 tips and tricks and see how easy it is to achieve a home that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine… on a shoe string!