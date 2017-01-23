Your browser is out-of-date.

21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost a cent!

Leigh Leigh
walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

While cheap decor tips are always useful, we don't want to end up with a home that looks cheap too! Quality is important in home decor and design. We want every room to look like it has been done by a professional!

Not to fear, today at homify we are going to show you the best of both worlds. We will learn how we can achieve a modern and savvy home without spending a cent. Whether you are looking to decorate the living room, kitchen, bathroom or bedrooms, we have the ideal solutions for you.

Have a look through these 21 tips and tricks and see how easy it is to achieve a home that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine… on a shoe string!

1. Recycle an old car for a funky and trendy design

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Recycle old pallets

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

Have a look at Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.

3. Make a knitted cover for an old tyre and you'll have a stylish outdoor table or chair

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Patios
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

4. Rearrange the furniture in your home for a refreshing look and feel

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

5. Hang your favourite plates on the wall

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev, AnARCHI AnARCHI Kitchen
AnARCHI

A design of the private house in the settlement of the closed type .Anarchi&I. Maltsev

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

6. Place some fresh flowers or pot plants in the house for a natural yet beautiful form of decor

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

7. Recycle old cans to bring an edgy touch to interior decor

Wohnaccesoires, fair-art Steffen Karol fair-art Steffen Karol Garden Plant pots & vases
fair-art Steffen Karol

Wohnaccesoires

fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol
fair-art Steffen Karol

8. Reused glass jars make for beautiful yet simple vases

homify Rustic style dining room Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. They also work for fabulous lighting

Кофе-бар "Пенка", EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Industrial style dining room
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors

EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture &amp; interiors
EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors

10. Colour co-ordinate your bookshelf and your living area will immediately look neater

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

11. Not sure what to do with old shoeboxes? Make a bookshelf!

Paperpop, PAPERPOP PAPERPOP HouseholdStorage Paper Grey
PAPERPOP

PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP
PAPERPOP

12. Recycle an old ladder for a new look and feel

Paris I, dmesure dmesure Classic style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

13. Get crafty with old books

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu, BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu Living roomCupboards & sideboards
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu
BOOKED by Jacqueline le Bleu

14. Repaint picture frames so they look brand new

Concept living, Studiod3sign Studiod3sign Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Studiod3sign

Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign
Studiod3sign

15. A new, bold blanket or set of cushions can transform a space

walldresses, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

16. Recover your cushions as a fun DIY project

Cosy Home House Envy Living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

17. Hang your bicycle on the wall. This hipster design is functional and a space-saver too!

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Make the most of vertical space

Serie Mecapal, Natural Urbano Natural Urbano HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Urbano

Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano
Natural Urbano

19. Install a firepit for a whole new type of garden using an old planter

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

20. An old coat stand doesn't need to go in the dustbin…

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

22. Use lighting to illuminate the details of your garden to create a wonderful ambiance—you can even use your old Christmas lights!

Private Villa in French Riviera, Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Cannata&Partners Lighting Design Patios
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design

Private Villa in French Riviera

Cannata&Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&amp;Partners Lighting Design
Cannata&Partners Lighting Design

Also have a look at these 23 diy projects you can try in your home today.

Did you find this article useful?

