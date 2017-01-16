A creative Cape Town home with something everyone can copy

We all know how important it is to include elements in a home that speak of the owners’ personality and taste. So what if the owners have a firm love for art, but not just your ordinary Picasso-in-a-frame art? We’re talking pieces that can make you stop and do a double take; sculptures that make you ponder the meaning of life, and colourful wall art that feel as if they speak to your soul.

But enough with the heavy stuff – this is homify after all, where we love to showcase beautiful spaces and helpful DIY information. So, on with the show: today’s homify 360° discovery takes us through a very unique home located in Wellington, Cape Town, which showcases the extensive art collection of the owners.

And you’ll notice that each and every piece in this home – from the sofas to the window treatment – was chosen specifically to complement and support the artful decorations.

Let’s take it away…