A creative Cape Town home with something everyone can copy

We all know how important it is to include elements in a home that speak of the owners’ personality and taste. So what if the owners have a firm love for art, but not just your ordinary Picasso-in-a-frame art? We’re talking pieces that can make you stop and do a double take; sculptures that make you ponder the meaning of life, and colourful wall art that feel as if they speak to your soul.
But enough with the heavy stuff – this is homify after all, where we love to showcase beautiful spaces and helpful DIY information. So, on with the show: today’s homify 360° discovery takes us through a very unique home located in Wellington, Cape Town, which showcases the extensive art collection of the owners.
And you’ll notice that each and every piece in this home – from the sofas to the window treatment – was chosen specifically to complement and support the artful decorations.
Let’s take it away…
By dividing the open-plan layout of the living room up into various zones, intimate areas were created, becoming ideal spots for the owners to welcome and entertain their guests.
As you can see, the designers also went with contrasting colours and textures to create an interior with excitement around every corner. Just notice how sophisticated this space looks with the deep-blue sofas, the warm-toned wooden floor, the eye-catching lighting elements, and the various art pieces that are made up of different materials.
Taking a few steps back, we locate the dining area of this open-plan space, but the table and chairs (although exquisitely elegant) are not what we want to focus on here; it is that magnificent creation hanging from the ceiling and playing the part of a very exceptional art piece.
How amazingly shiny is it? See how it adds sparkle and light to the room. No doubt it also plays the part of a conversation topic among guests.
But of course this home is not just about beauty; a firm dedication to comfort was also included in the design process, as this fabulous L-seater proves to us. What a perfect spot to have a relaxing sit-down while chatting with a friend, or getting to know some fictional characters in a book.
The rug injects some strong contrast into the scene via colour and texture, and also beautifully mimics the deep-blue tones of the sofas we encountered earlier.
We know how personal art can be, which is why it is never a good idea to gift an art piece to somebody who you don’t know really well. For instance, would you be comfortable hanging these particular pieces in your home? Do they speak to you? Will they go with your relevant furniture and décor pieces?
On to the kitchen, which proves to us that just because it’s a working zone (which sees its fair share of slicing and stirring on a daily basis) does not mean it has to underperform in terms of style. Sleek white cabinetry and dining chairs intertwine deliciously with dark crockery and a dining table, performing a wonderful monochrome dance.
And look how the open shelves display a diverse range of elements, with each piece becoming an artful element in its own right.
Seeing as these homeowners have such a strong passion for art, it seemed the obvious choice to include quite a few pieces in the bedroom as well. Above the bed we get treated to a few framed pieces of black-and-white creations, adding personality to the space while also performing the role of a unique headboard.
Modern table lamps in a daffodil yellow inject some funky colour into the monochrome scene.
Of course hanging a highly priced art piece in the bathroom is not the best idea, which is why other elements have to perform the parts of artistic elements. And we are just crazy about how the chequered floor and wall tiles dish up detail in here, doing so in a limited colour palette of white and black to ensure a delightful minimalist-like look.
Clear evidence that less can indeed be much much more!
