The top 15 original headboards for your bedroom: unique and very beautiful

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Every room has a certain touch, a certain element that makes it shine and stand out. Of course what that certain something is will depend on the room, the household and the chosen design style, but for the kitchen it could be, for example, the island; for the living room it can be the fireplace or the sofas; and for the bedroom it can very well take on the form of a headboard. 

To celebrate the beauty of the wonderful headboard (and treat you to some brilliant inspiration, of course), we are taking a look at 15 of our favourite headboard designs here on homify, all of them flaunting different styles.

Which one will be your favourite? Scroll on to find out…

1. Repurposed shutters get a second chance in life as a shabby chic headboard, which stand out so amazingly in this white colour palette.

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

2. This traditional-style headboard really knows how to grab attention with its quilted look.

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bedroom
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

3. This beauty opted to reach the entire wall length and makes a dramatic impact thanks to its rustic wooden surface – pure perfection for a nautical bedroom.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

4. A timber headboard that reaches up and becomes a canopy bed? Why not?

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

5. A headboard is a great way to make an accent colour come to life in the bedroom. Look how terrifically this light orange stands out amongst the other hues.

Atrevido Ático para Soltera en Colores Blanco, Negro y Naranja, Artur Akopov Artur Akopov Scandinavian style bedroom
Artur Akopov

Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov
Artur Akopov

6. A few simple wooden boards, painted in a pastel hue in the shabby chic style, are ideal for an artistic touch.

Modern chalet, Бражинская Бражинская Scandinavian style bedroom
Бражинская

Бражинская
Бражинская
Бражинская

7. Natural wood with a simplistic form? Sounds like the well-loved Scandinavian style to us!

Zig Zag bed room キリコ設計事務所 Scandinavian style bedroom
キリコ設計事務所

Zig Zag bed room

キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所
キリコ設計事務所

Scandinavian or otherwise, see what styles our range of interior designers here on homify can come up with for your home.

8. Some beds come with built-in headboards, and this particular one has a look that is just so simple and timeless.

kleine Musterwohnung, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Scandinavian style bedroom
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

9. When you want a fanciful, romantic touch, we recommend you go for a French country-style headboard with swirly iron and an added dream catcher.

Дизайн квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Mebius Group Mebius Group Scandinavian style bedroom
Mebius Group

Mebius Group
Mebius Group
Mebius Group

10. Aren’t you just mad about this padded fabric headboard which contrasts charmingly with the brick focal wall behind it?

Mieszkanie Wilanów, Devangari Design Devangari Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Devangari Design

Devangari Design
Devangari Design
Devangari Design

11. For a quick, cheap and easy headboard, wooden pallets are a fantastic material. You can leave them bare, paint them or even add some side lights to make them really stand out!

Gdańsk, Ul.Chmielna, Raca Architekci Raca Architekci Scandinavian style bedroom
Raca Architekci

Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci
Raca Architekci

12. For a more ethnic vibe, consider ornately carved surfaces in a hot and spicy colour.

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

13. There is something so deliciously appealing about large slabs of unfinished wood, especially when they offset with cool tones and lush fabrics.

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Mediterranean style bedroom
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

14. How about wall panelling for a headboard? Easy to fit and perfect for painting, this is an option that can be customised beautifully to match your bedroom.

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

15. These twin beds opt for double trouble by choosing a bright-red fabric that is just so eye-catching and inspiring. Perfect for a child’s bedroom.

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Which headboard did you pick out for your dream home?

