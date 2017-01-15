The South African style in a far away home

Today on homify 360° we keep it local – sort of. Because although the house we’ll be viewing was designed by a local interior designer/decorator (Kim H Interior Design located in Johannesburg), it is not situated in our country, but rather in Portugal.
However, the designer kept it ‘local and lekker’ when presented with this design task, for these spaces look as though they could be situated anywhere in South Africa, from Cape Town or Durban to Pretoria or even Bloemfontein – there’s no way to tell.
One thing that is certain, however, is that the choices in terms of colours, patterns, furniture and décor are all spot on.
A marvellous outdoor spot by the pool for relaxation – how nice! And like we said, there is no way to tell in what country this unique view is, because it could be just about anywhere.
Regardless, our designer in charge opted to keep the style elegant and modern: neutral colours, strong lines, and a minimum amount of décor pieces are all winning elements in this outdoor design.
Want to see what the interiors look like?
Don’t you agree that this entryway just looks so sophisticated? The colour palette takes on a warmer, earthier approach, yet the commitment to modern elegance doesn’t waver one bit.
Perfect contrast is achieved by combining square shapes with curvy ones, and mixing and matching different materials (like glass and steel, porcelain and wood, etc.).
Plus, any space that offers up a bottle of bubbly gets our vote!
Isn’t this just too gorgeous? The open-plan living area presents ample space to include a dining room, which is subtly announced via the wooden floors (note how the living room enjoys a stylishly patterned rug), ceiling lamps and a change in colour palette (cool natural tones vs. warm earthy hues).
Glass doors elegantly zig-zag open to allow the interiors to become one with the outside, making the indoors seem even bigger and grander than they already are!
We just love the commitment to detail in this house; everywhere you look there’s something that balances out (or contrasts) with something else. Take this corner, for example: both the chairs and wall art flaunt patterns that give off an African vibe (especially the wall art, as it reminds us of a zebra print), yet the use of colours differs, not to mention the materials (mosaic tiles vs. fabric).
Cool, classy, and clever – and let’s not forget proudly South African!
