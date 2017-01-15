The South African style in a far away home

Today on homify 360° we keep it local – sort of. Because although the house we’ll be viewing was designed by a local interior designer/decorator (Kim H Interior Design located in Johannesburg), it is not situated in our country, but rather in Portugal.

However, the designer kept it ‘local and lekker’ when presented with this design task, for these spaces look as though they could be situated anywhere in South Africa, from Cape Town or Durban to Pretoria or even Bloemfontein – there’s no way to tell.

One thing that is certain, however, is that the choices in terms of colours, patterns, furniture and décor are all spot on.