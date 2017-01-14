A small wooden house that you can buy with R280,000

Need proof that great things can come in very small packages? Here it is on today’s homify 360°, where we’ll be exploring a very teeny tiny home with a massive personality. This home is so small it can easily fit your pocket – figuratively speaking, of course.

Although we’re not saying that this structure is perfect for your average family, we are crazy about how it can be used as an extra space next to a main house as, for example, an art studio or spare bedroom.

Made with 95% recycled materials that were found in various scrap yards, the only 'new' items in this funky build are the roofing screws, front door lock and the electric plugs. The insulation has been created by combining standard housing cavity insulation with numerous other available materials – thus, you know it presents a comfortable interior temperature at all times.

Let’s take a closer look…