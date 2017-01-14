A small wooden house that you can buy with R280,000

Need proof that great things can come in very small packages? Here it is on today’s homify 360°, where we’ll be exploring a very teeny tiny home with a massive personality. This home is so small it can easily fit your pocket – figuratively speaking, of course.
Although we’re not saying that this structure is perfect for your average family, we are crazy about how it can be used as an extra space next to a main house as, for example, an art studio or spare bedroom.
Made with 95% recycled materials that were found in various scrap yards, the only 'new' items in this funky build are the roofing screws, front door lock and the electric plugs. The insulation has been created by combining standard housing cavity insulation with numerous other available materials – thus, you know it presents a comfortable interior temperature at all times.
Let’s take a closer look…
So, apart from having your own tiny space in your back yard that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, what could be better? How about knowing that your little world can easily be moved to another location? These architects/designers clearly thought of everything, as this tiny house is mounted on a fully mobile trailer just waiting for you to move it to a new spot.
The days of camping in tents are over!
But back to its tiny size – like we said, there is no denying the small amount of legroom this little guy takes up, yet nobody can deny that it has a funky personality.
Flaunting a cute, look-at-me character, this little structure was created from salvaged materials that all combine to form an aesthetically pleasing space. How welcoming, intriguing and cosy does this little house look on the outside? There is nothing to suggest that an uncomfortable or cramped night's sleep awaits the one who dares to venture inside.
Speaking of which…
How sweet and how inviting! Complete with Mexican blankets, the warm and rich tones of the wooden walls all offer up the perfect place to hunker down for a restful night's sleep. Otherwise we can just have a sit-down for some quality time and a nice dinner, as this space comfortably doubles as a living room and bedroom!
How? Easy! Simply fold the table down to have a comfy bed large enough for your average adult. Pop the table back up while folding up the bed and you will have a cosy sofa for your lounging pleasure.
Of course you’re thinking that there is no possibly way this tiny home could present any sort of storage opportunities. Well, you’re wrong! The designers have included corner shelves that are perfect for adding some personal touches, such as a family photograph, or simply storing cushions out of the way.
Little and quirky elements such as these can have a huge impact on how we perceive a small and restrictive space.
No matter which angle we view this house from, it continues to be too cute and comfy. Short of having a bathroom, it presents all the required areas, and can completely change how we think of housing, especially when shopping on a tight budget. Just think what could be achieved with a little more money and space!
But we’re not overlooking the eco considerations that went into achieving this quirky creation, which just serves to make this beauty all the more welcoming in our back yards!
