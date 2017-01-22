6 different uses for Ikea's KALLAX shelf

There are products on the market that are very successful because they are practical, of good quality and cheap.
This is exactly what we come across today in the form of this functional and versatile shelf. It can be used in just about every home, is affordable and looks modern and savvy too!
While this exact shelf is available in Ikea stores overseas, today we are going to see how you can use one shelf for a variety of styles and in all of the rooms in the house. Available in all sorts of colours including black, wood, pink, blue and white as well as in different sizes, there are just so many options when it comes to a shelf like this.
This is a great example of how you can re-use furniture in your home as we witness how this shelf is useful and stylish in the dining room, kid's bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and more!
Want a simple and cheap television cabinet?
Draw inspiration from this image, where the shelf has been used to hold the television as well as stores books, accessories and other items neatly away in the living room.
Here we can also see how the shelf is divided into six compartments, creating ideal storage space. It is white, working in harmony with the decor and design of the surrounding space.
You can combine one, two, three or more of these shelves to suit your needs and wants.
In this room, four shelves have been put together to create three levels and several vertical columns. It has been used to store book and other decorative items. This keeps these objects neatly stored away while still on display, adding to the look and feel of the home.
On the top shelf, pieces of artwork and picture frames have been positioned. This saves the walls from being damaged by hanging artwork.
You can use this type of shelf as a wardrobe if you like, arranging your clothes, shoes and accessories in its depth. This is a very simple and minimalist yet functional design that gives you easy access to your belongings.
In the home office, we always need a bookcase to keep books, files and paperwork neatly stored away. The open shelves, however, allow for easy access to all your papers and books.
You could also put this type of shelf on wheels so that it could be easily moved around, making life much more convenient.
In the entrance hall of the house, we need a piece of furniture for keys, mails and decor. A shelf is the perfect solution! It is versatile and slots against the wall, taking up minimal space.
A child's bedroom is constantly changing as the kids grow from babies to toddlers to teenagers. It seems like we spend all of our time decorating these bedrooms!
With a versatile shelf like this, you don't need to keep replacing the furniture however. It can be adapted to any style and will last for many years to come.
