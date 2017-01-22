6 different uses for Ikea's KALLAX shelf

There are products on the market that are very successful because they are practical, of good quality and cheap.

This is exactly what we come across today in the form of this functional and versatile shelf. It can be used in just about every home, is affordable and looks modern and savvy too!

While this exact shelf is available in Ikea stores overseas, today we are going to see how you can use one shelf for a variety of styles and in all of the rooms in the house. Available in all sorts of colours including black, wood, pink, blue and white as well as in different sizes, there are just so many options when it comes to a shelf like this.

This is a great example of how you can re-use furniture in your home as we witness how this shelf is useful and stylish in the dining room, kid's bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and more!