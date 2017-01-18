An ecological house of 370m² built in record time

Today, we are going to show you a house that was built for a young couple with a child by design professionals Lethes House. The residents knew exactly what they wanted!

One of their requests was to integrate the home into the landscape, which features a river and a forest. They also wanted the home to be eco-friendly.

Thus the home that we are going to explore today is a traditional wooden house, which was built in a very short space of time. It was completed in three and a half months!

In this ecological house, the heating of the environment is achieved by a wood burner as well as a heat pump, which circulates waste water. There is also a forced air ventilation.

These types of home are somewhat different from modular homes as they are made from a solid, wooden materials. They are also attractive with modern or contemporary lines.

You must be curious to start exploring! Let's take a look!