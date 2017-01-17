10 ways to decorate your walls that you never thought of

Decorating your home doesn’t have to be a tiresome affair, in fact it may be time to think about adding some pizzazz to your walls with colour, art and designer elements to accentuate the charming and charismatic atmosphere of your home. Interested? Well, these 10 wall décor tips and tricks are essential to bring out the quirky persona of your home and the interior designers at homify are full of helpful hints to get you started.