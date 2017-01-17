Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to decorate your walls that you never thought of

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your home doesn’t have to be a tiresome affair, in fact it may be time to think about adding some pizzazz to your walls with colour, art and designer elements to accentuate the charming and charismatic atmosphere of your home. Interested? Well, these 10 wall décor tips and tricks are essential to bring out the quirky persona of your home and the interior designers at homify are full of helpful hints to get you started.

1. Adhesive coatings

main entrance Alaya D'decor Modern houses Plywood Beige
Alaya D&#39;decor

main entrance

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

A simple yet eye-catching way to decorate your walls is by incorporating adhesive coatings and with the correct illumination, the outcome will be amazing.

2. Metallic tapestry

dinning table Alaya D'decor Modern dining room Plywood Multicolored
Alaya D&#39;decor

dinning table

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Although wallpaper is a fast favourite for many homeowners, metallic tapestry adds a vibrant yet stylish sophistication to your walls for that eclectic décor that isn’t overwhelming.

3. Giant vinyl

kids room Alaya D'decor Modern style bedroom Synthetic Metallic/Silver
Alaya D&#39;decor

kids room

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

You don’t have to reach for the tin of paint to bring out a vibrant coating for your walls, opt for printed vinyl that can be custom-made. This is an awesome way to decorate everything from the blank wall in the kitchen to placing your kid’s favourite characters on his bedroom wall.

4. Psychedelic style

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is another fantastic vinyl design, and by using patterns and colours you can evoke a calm and Zen atmosphere.

5. Focal point

Villa at Appa Junction, Hyderabad., Happy Homes Designers Happy Homes Designers Multimedia roomElectronic accessories
Happy Homes Designers

Happy Homes Designers
Happy Homes Designers
Happy Homes Designers

Grab the attention of visitors with a delightful focal point through a colourful mural or enchanting wallaper and keep interest away from those small flaws in the décor.

6. Nature's element

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Opt for a natural touch with a vertical garden that includes some brilliant flowers, vines and ferns or even some of your favourite blooms. This could just be your next DIY project!

7. Paint perfection

Cozy House, Intraspace Intraspace Classic style bedroom
Intraspace

Intraspace
Intraspace
Intraspace

Renovating your home doesn’t have to be arduous, just think about creative ways to add a funky environment with some pretty paint. You will need a sponge and a vibrant shade for a quirky décor.

8. That stone feeling

Kitchen with Breakfast Counter KREATIVE HOUSE Kitchen
KREATIVE HOUSE

Kitchen with Breakfast Counter

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Go for laminated stone as an accent feature to your wall and enhance that fresh feeling of stone, wooden elements that are great too.

9. 3D feature

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials
A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials

Another awesome yet avant-garde décor trick is 3D design coatings. These offer sound proofing qualities and are available in a variety of colours, textures and figures.

10. Visual effect

Boiserie trompe l'oeil, INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI Living room
INTERNO78.IT—DECORAZIONI D&#39;INTERNI

INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI
INTERNO78.IT—DECORAZIONI D&#39;INTERNI
INTERNO78.IT - DECORAZIONI D'INTERNI

The final décor idea is for those who enjoy sensational sights, whether it be a window showcasing a panoramic view or even a beautiful painting that evokes romance and drama. If you're looking for some more inspiration, The one floor house you always wanted is perfect!

14 ideas for a beautiful and stylish entrance
Which wonderful wall decor are you considering?

