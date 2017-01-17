10 ways to decorate your walls that you never thought of

Decorating your home doesn’t have to be a tiresome affair, in fact it may be time to think about adding some pizzazz to your walls with colour, art and designer elements to accentuate the charming and charismatic atmosphere of your home. Interested? Well, these 10 wall décor tips and tricks are essential to bring out the quirky persona of your home and the interior designers at homify are full of helpful hints to get you started.
A simple yet eye-catching way to decorate your walls is by incorporating adhesive coatings and with the correct illumination, the outcome will be amazing.
Although wallpaper is a fast favourite for many homeowners, metallic tapestry adds a vibrant yet stylish sophistication to your walls for that eclectic décor that isn’t overwhelming.
You don’t have to reach for the tin of paint to bring out a vibrant coating for your walls, opt for printed vinyl that can be custom-made. This is an awesome way to decorate everything from the blank wall in the kitchen to placing your kid’s favourite characters on his bedroom wall.
This is another fantastic vinyl design, and by using patterns and colours you can evoke a calm and Zen atmosphere.
Grab the attention of visitors with a delightful focal point through a colourful mural or enchanting wallaper and keep interest away from those small flaws in the décor.
Opt for a natural touch with a vertical garden that includes some brilliant flowers, vines and ferns or even some of your favourite blooms. This could just be your next DIY project!
Renovating your home doesn’t have to be arduous, just think about creative ways to add a funky environment with some pretty paint. You will need a sponge and a vibrant shade for a quirky décor.
Go for laminated stone as an accent feature to your wall and enhance that fresh feeling of stone, wooden elements that are great too.
Another awesome yet avant-garde décor trick is 3D design coatings. These offer sound proofing qualities and are available in a variety of colours, textures and figures.
The final décor idea is for those who enjoy sensational sights, whether it be a window showcasing a panoramic view or even a beautiful painting that evokes romance and drama. If you're looking for some more inspiration, The one floor house you always wanted is perfect!